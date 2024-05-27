How Close Is Rookie Wyatt Langford From Rejoining Texas Rangers Lineup?
Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford continued his rehab assignment for a third straight game, playing left field Sunday for Triple-A Round Rock in a series against Sugar Land.
Langford went 0-for-3 and played all nine innings in left field. He's batting .200 in three games with the Express. It could be his last rehab appearance. Langford will likely return to the Rangers' active roster when they start a two-game series against Arizona on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Langford made his rehab debut on Friday with a 1-for-4 game against the Space Cowboys, which included a walk. The Rangers opted to have Langford start as the designated hitter, which is typical for a position player working their way back from an injury.
He played left field on Saturday and was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
The Express are off Monday and host a six-game series against El Paso starting Tuesday.
Langford left the Rangers’ game against Kansas City on May 4 with a hamstring injury. Two days later, the Rangers moved him to the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.
The expectation was that Langford would probably miss close to a month with the injury. He’s now been on the injured list for 20 days.
The 22-year-old rookie struggled at the plate before the injury, slashing .224/.295/.293/.588 with a home run (inside-the-park) and 11 RBI. He struck out 29 times and walked 11 times.
The Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 4 overall) in July rocketed through the minor league system after his final season at Florida and eventually reached Round Rock.
He was invited to Major League spring training and earned an Opening Day roster spot. He has served primarily as a designated hitter and left fielder this season.
