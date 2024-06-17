Calvary Coming! Texas Rangers All-Star Reinforcements Could Return This Week
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and relief pitcher Josh Sborz started their injury assignments with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
Jung batted second and played third base and went 2-for-3 at the plate. After he grounded into a double play in the first, he singled, drove in a run and scored in the third inning, and singled again in the fifth inning.
He was removed from the game after the fifth inning.
Sborz entered the game in the fourth inning and recorded two outs. He gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk. He also struck out a batter.
Jung has been on the injured list since April 2 after he fractured his right wrist when he was by a pitch in Tampa Bay. Initially thought to have a timetable of 4-6 weeks, that was extended to at least two months after surgery revealed the injury was more extensive.
Six days later the Rangers moved Jung from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. At the time he was hurt he was batting .412/.474/.941/1.415 with two home runs and six RBI.
The Rangers have missed his bat as they have fallen five games below .500 and are now 8.5 games back of Seattle after being swept by the Mariners on Sunday.
Last year Jung, as a rookie, slashed .266/.315/.467/.781 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 122 games. He was named the AL Rookie of the Month for both April and May, but he missed more than a month after the All-Star break with a broken thumb suffered when he tried to field a line drive.
Josh Smith has filled in capably for Jung at third base, though he doesn’t have Jung’s power at the plate.
Sborz is on the 15-day IL for the second time this season. Both stints have been for a right rotator cuff strain and his first stint was from April 7-25. The Rangers put Sborz back on the IL on May 9.
In seven appearances he is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in 5.1 innings.
The Rangers are hopeful that Max Scherzer can return to the rotation this weekend when the club hosts the Royals.