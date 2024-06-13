Texas Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy Marks Another Milestone Among All-Time MLB Greats
LOS ANGELES — With each win, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy enters very rare territory.
On Wednesday at Dodgers Stadium, he won his 2,125 game as a Major League manager, matching the legendary former New York Yankees skipper Joe McCarthy for ninth all-time.
"You know, it's just not [about] me to be in this class," Bochy said. "I know how lucky I am. I'm blessed. I'll keep saying, that to be doing this as long as I've been doing it. The incredible career he had and the championships he won."
Bochy had to sweat out a game-ending play at the plate in the ninth before celebrating the Rangers' 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
McCarthy won a record seven World Series championships with the Yankees. Only three managers have won more World Series titles than Bochy, who has four, including the 2023 title with the Rangers.
"I go back to when I first started [coaching]," he said. "I didn't know if I'd ever manage [in the big leagues]. [I put them] on such a high pedestal, so to be sitting here talking about this, it's very, very humbling."
Bochy, 76, is one of six managers to win four or more World Series titles. He won three with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The other five are in the Hall of Fame, including McCarthy, Casey Stengel, Connie Mac, Walter Alston, and Joe Torre.
Bochy is 34 wins from moving ahead of Bucky Harris into eighth place all-time.
MLB Manager All-Time Wins Leaders
Rank
Manager
Seasons
Years
Wins
1
Connie Mack
53
1894-1950
3,731
2
Tony La Russa
35
1979-2022
2,884
3
John McGraw
33
1899-1932
2,763
4
Bobby Cox
29
1978-2010
2,504
5
Joe Torre
29
1977-2010
2,326
6
Sparky Anderson
26
1970-1995
2,194
7
Dusty Baker
26
1993-2023
2,183
8
Bucky Harris
29
1924-1956
2,158
9
Bruce Bochy
27
1994-2024
2,125
