Into The Unknown! What Is The Texas Rangers' Biggest Mystery Post-Trade Deadline?
The Texas Rangers are headed into the unknown as much as they're headed into August, but what remains the biggest question mark heading into 2024?
According to MLB.com, it's the rotation. Sure, Texas is getting healthy with the return of Cody Bradford and Dane Dunning, but Jon Gray is back on the injured list for a second time. And following the trade of Michael Lorenzen to the Kansas City Royals, the Rangers are down a multi-purpose pitcher who could start in a pinch.
Texas has just three healthy starting pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi, Max Scherzer and Andrew Heaney, all of whom pitched this week against the Cardinals. General manager Chris Young said that the Lorenzen deal had already come together before Gray went down, but it's clear that the short-term outlook for the rotation is not pretty. Tyler Mahle is scheduled to make a rehab start with Round Rock on Wednesday, with an eye on a return to the big league mound late next homestand. Jacob deGrom will start facing hitters next week. There’s a ton of innings the Rangers will need to fill before those two return and the division race isn’t slowing down anytime soon.- MLB.com's Kennedi Landry
Everything right now is based on possibilities. Mahle may make his Rangers debut later this month, but he also could have a relapse that keeps him out until 2024. deGrom, the big market signing of 2023, has suffered multiple arm injuries over the year, so trusting he'll be fully healthy for a run in September is far-fetched.
Gray's status also is a factor. The right-hander is currently dealing with a groin issue and remains on the 15-day IL. Bruce Bochy also doesn't have a timeline for when he could be back, meaning Bradford could have to fill in as a spot starter for the time being.
The Rangers, who remain 4.5 games back of both Houston and Seattle for the AL West division lead, enter a six-game homestand against Boston before taking on the Astros. After that, they have a 10-game stretch against current playoff rosters in the Yankees, Red Sox and Twins, six of which are on the road.
José Ureña takes the mound Friday night in Arlington. After that, it's a mystery heading into Game 2. It might be that way for the remainder of the year depending on Gray's status, too.