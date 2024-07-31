Buschwhacked! Texas Rangers Offense Wilts Against Rookie Debut As St. Louis Cardinals Take Series
ST. LOUIS — The Texas Rangers are limping back home to Arlington after a forgettable 1-5 road trip in which they were outscored by the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals 41-19.
The Cardinals sent the Rangers home with a 10-1 beatdown on a simmering Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
The Rangers (52-57) fell back to five games under .500 as they cling desperately to stay relevant in the American League West.
Andrew Heaney was outpitched by Cardinals right-handed rookie Michael McGreevy, who was making his MLB debut. Heaney was charged with six runs on six hits and a walk over 4 1/3 innings. The Cardinals scored three times in the second and added five more in the fifth. Alec Burleson's two-run single chased Heaney with one out in the fifth.
Jose Leclerc took but only retired one batter and was burned for two runs on three hits before Dane Dunning replaced him for the final out in the fifth.
McGreevy held the Rangers to a run on three hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings. The Rangers scored a run in the sixth after three consecutive singles by Josh Smith, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Those were first hits allowed by McGreevy since Semien's first-inning double. The Rangers were held to five hits.
The Rangers bottom six hitters were a combined 1 for 17. The lone hit was catcher Carson Kelly's single in his Texas debut.
The Rangers were held to five or fewer hits for the 25th time in 2024. The club had 26 such games in 2023. Conversely, Rangers pitchers allowed 14 or more hits for the ninth time this season. A year ago, they had 10 such games.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Marcus Semien 300th Double
Marcus Semien doubled in the first inning. It's his 300th career double. He's tied for 486th all-time, with among others, Jason Heyward, Gregg Jefferies, Jayson Werth, and Roy White. Semien is in his 12th season. It's Semien's 20th double in 2024 and second since moving from leadoff to the No. 3 hole.
2. Heaney Hiccup
Andrew Heaney lasted 4 1/3 on Wednesday, his shortest start since going 3 1/3 innings at Philadelphia on May 23. He allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks while taking the loss. In his seven previous starts, Heaney went at least five innings, including a season-high seven innings at Baltimore on June 30.
3. Up Next
The Rangers off Thursday before opening a weekend series against the Boston Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field. Neither club has announced their Friday starting pitcher.
