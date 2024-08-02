Despite Slim Playoff Chances for Texas Rangers Hope Remains
The relative inactivity of the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, plus the moves made by their main American League West rivals, didn’t exactly improve their chances to return to the playoffs.
Or necessarily hurt them, either.
The reigning World Series champions still feel good about their prospects to defend the title. General manager Chris Young believes the pieces are in place to make another run at October glory.
But other clubs feel the same. And when compared to those teams, the Rangers don’t stack up favorably. In the latest Power Rankings from MLB.com, Texas sits at No. 18. That’s not great, but again, there’s hope.
FanGraphs projections give the Rangers only a 9.3% chance of making the playoffs as of Wednesday night, but it’s nevertheless tough to blame them for not tearing down a team that still wants to win its second World Series in a row. Jacob deGrom is coming back, the rotation is getting healthier and neither the Astros nor the Mariners are running away with anything in the AL West. Why not hang around and see what happens?- MLB.com
The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners were both busier at the trade deadline, but the Rangers are in shouting distance despite a miserable 1-5 road trip that ended with a dub at the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Astros are up to No. 8 in the Power Rankings, with Seattle at No. 10. Rounding out the AL West are the Oakland Athletics (26) and Los Angeles Angels (27).
The Rangers open a series against the Boston Red Sox beginning Friday night at Globe Life Field.
