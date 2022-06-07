The manager who led the Chicago Cubs to a world championship lost his job after the Angels lost 12 straight games

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday, a response to the downturn the Angels have taken since they were swept by the Rangers in mid-May.

Phil Nevin will be the Angels’ interim manager. They are 27-29 and percentage points ahead of Texas for second place in the AL West.

This is the second managerial firing of the 2022 season. Last week, the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi. This is the first managerial move in the AL West. The Rangers don’t face the Angels again until after the All-Star break.

The Angels entered Tuesday’s game with Boston with a record of 27-29. The Angels are in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, one that started on May 25 in Anaheim when they lost to the Rangers 7-2.

The Rangers also swept the Angels the week before in Arlington.

Maddon served in various capacities with the Angels from 1979-2005, but rose to prominence working for manager Mike Scioscia. In 2002, the Angels won the World Series with Maddon as the bench coach.

The Tampa Ray Rays hired Maddon for the 2006 season, and in three years he guided the small-market Rays to their first World Series, where they lost to Philadelphia in 2008.

Maddon remained with the Rays until after the 2014 season when he joined the Chicago Cubs. In 2016, he helped the Cubs ended their 108-year drought without a World Series title.

Maddon re-joined the Angels before the 2020 season. He was in the last year of a three-year contract when the Angels made their move on Tuesday.

Maddon’s overall record is 1,382-1,216.

