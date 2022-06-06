Pregame Notes: Rangers, Guardians Open Series
The Texas Rangers let a winning homestand slip through their fingers on Sunday against Seattle. Now, the Rangers spend the week on the road, starting with a three-game set Monday night at the Cleveland Guardians. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Texas Rangers (25-28) at Cleveland Guardians (24-25)
Monday, June 6, 2022
6:10 PM CT
Progressive Field | Cleveland, OH
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83)
Vs.
CLE: RHP Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Cleveland Guardians
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Radio: WTAM 1100-AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Mitch Garver
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. CF Adolis García
5. C Sam Huff
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. 3B Ezequiel Duran
9. LF Steele Walker
-
Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup
1. CF Myles Straw
2. SS Amed Rosario
3. 3B José Ramírez
4. 1B Owen Miller
5. DH Josh Naylor
6. RF Oscar Gonzalez
7. 2B Andrés Giménez
8. LF Steven Kwan
9. C Austin Hedges
-
-
Transactions
June 6
None
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. He is eligible to return June 6. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.
