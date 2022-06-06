Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Guardians Open Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and Cleveland at Progressive Field

The Texas Rangers let a winning homestand slip through their fingers on Sunday against Seattle. Now, the Rangers spend the week on the road, starting with a three-game set Monday night at the Cleveland Guardians. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Texas Rangers (25-28) at Cleveland Guardians (24-25)

Monday, June 6, 2022

6:10 PM CT

Progressive Field | Cleveland, OH

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83)

Vs.

CLE: RHP Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Cleveland Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Radio: WTAM 1100-AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. CF Adolis García

5. C Sam Huff

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. LF Steele Walker

-

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 6, 1991; Kansas City, MO, USA, FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher (34) Nolan Ryan delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Royals Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers History Today: 18 Innings With Kansas City, By the Numbers

Here are all the different things that happened when Texas and Kansas City played an 18-inning game in 1991

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

Here are the post-game notes from the Rangers' extra-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday

By Inside The Rangers Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Collapse Late, Lose To Mariners in Extras

Texas fails to win series rubber match to close out a seven-game homestand

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

1. CF Myles Straw

2. SS Amed Rosario

3. 3B José Ramírez

4. 1B Owen Miller

5. DH Josh Naylor

6. RF Oscar Gonzalez

7. 2B Andrés Giménez

8. LF Steven Kwan

9. C Austin Hedges

-

In the News

Ezequiel Duran Talks Getting to Texas after Call-up

Watch: Ezequiel Duran hits first MLB home run

Rangers collapse late in loss to Mariners in extra innings

Jon Gray ‘bracing’ for better days with Rangers

Rangers pitching prospect throws for first time in three years

Rangers History: June 6

-

Transactions

June 6

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF/OF Brad Miller placed on 10-day Injured List with right hip impingement (May 30). Miller injured the hip in Sunday’s loss to Oakland. He is eligible to return on June 9.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. He is eligible to return June 6. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return on June 6. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 6, 1991; Kansas City, MO, USA, FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers pitcher (34) Nolan Ryan delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Royals Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: 18 Innings With Kansas City, By the Numbers

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) celebrates getting his first career MLB hit during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Post-Game Notes

By Inside The Rangers Staff20 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Collapse Late, Lose To Mariners in Extras

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran
News

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Hits First Home Run for Rangers

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Juan Gonzalez
News

Rangers History Today: Juan Gone's Career HR Milestone

By Matthew PostinsJun 5, 2022
Willie Calhoun
News

Rangers DFA Former Starting Outfielder

By Matthew PostinsJun 5, 2022
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 3, Mariners 2

By Inside The Rangers StaffJun 5, 2022
Martin Perez
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Mariners Look for Series Win in Rubber Game

By Matthew PostinsJun 5, 2022