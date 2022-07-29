Skip to main content

Former Ranger Joey Gallo Reflects on Year With Yankees

It's not clear what the future holds for the former Texas outfielder in the Bronx, especially after the Andrew Benintendi trade.

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo was in a reflective mood when he spoke to The Athletic about his time with the organization.

He was also blunt about his performance in The Bronx.

“I feel bad,” Gallo said. “It’s something I’m gonna have to really live with for the rest of my life. It’s going to be tough. I didn’t play well, I didn’t live up to expectations. And that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Gallo spoke like someone who knew that his time in New York was coming to an end soon. With the trade deadline coming up on Aug. 2, the former Texas Rangers slugger is rumored to be on the market. New Jersey Advanced Media reported that the Yankees are shopping Gallo, with Milwaukee, San Diego, Tampa Bay and Texas among the teams mentioned.

The Rangers dealt Gallo at last year’s trade deadline to the Yankees for four prospects — infielders Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and pitcher Glenn Otto.

Three of those players — Smith, Duran and Otto — are already playing for the Rangers. Hauver is at Class-A Hickory and playing well enough to position himself for a promotion to Double-A Frisco in 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Mar 21, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Kansas City Royals during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Shohei Ohtani: 'Right Now I'm an Angel'

The Angels' superstar two-way player talked about trade rumors after he lost to the Texas Rangers on Thursday night

By Matthew Postins2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

OK to Lose? Chris Woodward's Texas Rangers Must Be Better Than That

There is danger in growing too comfortable with "un-success.''

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Pitching Overpowers Angels

Spencer Howard had his best outing this season for Texas, while a pair of Rangers hitters provided enough offense.

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Gallo, in the year since the deal, has hit .159 for the Yankees. For perspective, Gallo hit .211 for the Rangers.

It’s not clear if the Yankees will move Gallo before the deadline, keep him in a bench role or simply release him if they can’t find a taker. What is clear is the Yankees have bolstered their outfield by acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Benintendi doesn’t have Gallo’s power, but he’s a career .279 hitter who was hitting .320 for the season before the deal.

What went wrong? Gallo told The Athletic it’s hard to pinpoint and said he doesn’t know what “rock bottom” looks like in a baseball sense.

But “in the major leagues, it’s probably close to my experiences,” he said, when referring to his time in New York.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Former Ranger Joey Gallo Reflects on Year With Yankees

It's not clear what the future holds for the former Texas outfielder in the Bronx, especially after the Andrew Benintendi trade.

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo was in a reflective mood when he spoke to The Athletic about his time with the organization.

He was also blunt about his performance in The Bronx.

“I feel bad,” Gallo said. “It’s something I’m gonna have to really live with for the rest of my life. It’s going to be tough. I didn’t play well, I didn’t live up to expectations. And that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Gallo spoke like someone who knew that his time in New York was coming to an end soon. With the trade deadline coming up on Aug. 2, the former Texas Rangers slugger is rumored to be on the market. New Jersey Advanced Media reported that the Yankees are shopping Gallo, with Milwaukee, San Diego, Tampa Bay and Texas among the teams mentioned.

The Rangers dealt Gallo at last year’s trade deadline to the Yankees for four prospects — infielders Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and pitcher Glenn Otto.

Three of those players — Smith, Duran and Otto — are already playing for the Rangers. Hauver is at Class-A Hickory and playing well enough to position himself for a promotion to Double-A Frisco in 2023.

Gallo, in the year since the deal, has hit .159 for the Yankees. For perspective, Gallo hit .211 for the Rangers.

It’s not clear if the Yankees will move Gallo before the deadline, keep him in a bench role or simply release him if they can’t find a taker. What is clear is the Yankees have bolstered their outfield by acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Benintendi doesn’t have Gallo’s power, but he’s a career .279 hitter who was hitting .320 for the season before the deal.

What went wrong? Gallo told The Athletic it’s hard to pinpoint and said he doesn’t know what “rock bottom” looks like in a baseball sense.

But “in the major leagues, it’s probably close to my experiences,” he said, when referring to his time in New York.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Mar 21, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Kansas City Royals during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Shohei Ohtani: 'Right Now I'm an Angel'

By Matthew Postins2 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

OK to Lose? Chris Woodward's Texas Rangers Must Be Better Than That

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pitching Overpowers Angels

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Four-Game Set With Angels

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 6:26 PM EDT
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Sign Four More Draft Picks

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 6:24 PM EDT
Aug 7, 2007; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds (25) hits his 756th career homerun off of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mike Bacsik (not pictured) during the 5th inning at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA. Bonds passed Hank Aaron (755 homeruns) to become the all-time career homerun leader. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dusty Baker Talks Barry Bonds, HOF

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Kenny Rogers
News

Rangers History Today: A Perfect Game

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Royals Trade Andrew Benintendi

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 12:00 PM EDT