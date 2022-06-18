José Leclerc Makes 2022 Rangers Debut

The former closer pitched in his first Major League game since 2020.

Texas Rangers reliever José Leclerc finished his journey from Tommy John surgery to the Major Leagues on Saturday, as he pitched for the first time since 2020.

Leclerc entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Rangers down 11-4.

Leclerc joined the team for the Detroit road trip after he was activated on Thursday. He arrived in Detroit early Saturday morning.

He gave up a double to Miguel Cabrera to start the inning. Eric Haase followed with a single. After Leclerc got Javier Báez to fly out, he threw a pitch past catcher Sam Huff that allowed Cabrera to score from third base to make it 12-4 Tigers. After that, a pitch that ricocheted off Huff’s glove allowed Haase to move to third. Leclerc then walked Riley Greene.

Spencer Torkelson hit an infield pop fly for the second out. Jonathan Schoop hit a line drive up the middle to score Haase to make it 13-4. Kody Clemens hit a double down the left field line that scored Greene to make it 14-4. Leclerc ended the inning by getting Willi Castro to pop out.

Leclerc pitched just one inning, giving up four hits and three runs (all earned). He walked one and didn’t record a strikeout. He threw 28 pitches, 18 of which were strikes.

His last Major League appearance was on July 26, 2020 against Colorado. Leclerc threw one inning that day, giving up two hits and a run while striking out two and walking one. That appearance came two games after he recorded his first save of the season.

He missed the rest of the 2020 season with a shoulder injury. In early 2021 he hurt his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery and forced him to miss the entire season.

Leclerc started throwing bullpen sessions in April. He was sent to Double-A Frisco on May 25 and moved to Triple A-Round Rock a week after that.

He threw in nine games, going 1-1 in nine innings with 11 strikeouts. He gave up nine hits and five runs.

At one time, the Rangers saw him as a potential closer. He saved 12 games in 2018 and 14 games in 2019. The 2018 season was his best season, and the one that gave the Rangers real hope that he could grow in the role. He appeared in 59 games, had a 1.56 ERA and struck out 85 in 57 2/3 innings.

In Leclerc’s absence, Joe Barlow has grown into an efficient closer. The Rangers have also cultivated a bullpen that has given Rangers starters every reason to believe that they can protect a lead.

