Injured Rangers Infielder on Rehab Assignment

The Texas Rangers are sending infielder Josh Smith to Triple-A Round Rock for a rehab assignment, putting him on a path to return to the club soon.

Smith is expected to play in Wednesday’s game against Sugar Land, the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.

Smith has been on the injured list since June 4 after he hurt his shoulder in a game against Seattle on June 3. He hit .417 in 12 at-bats for Texas, including two walks and a stolen base. The Rangers called him up after an injury to Brad Miller.

The Rangers called Smith up from Double-A Frisco after he hit .273 with four home runs and 29 RBI.

After Smith’s injury, the Rangers called up Ezequiel Duran, who has primarily played third base in Smith’s absence.

It’s unclear if the Rangers have a timetable for Smith’s return. But the Rangers did make another move after Wednesday’s 9-2 loss to Houston, sending Wednesday’s starting pitcher Tyson Miller back to Triple-A.

Miller (0-1) took the loss on Wednesday, as he gave up four hits and six earned runs, along with two walks, in 2/3 of an inning. Miller was promoted from Round Rock last week after Glenn Otto was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, and Miller was taking Otto’s turn in the rotation.

The Rangers have not made a corresponding move for Miller, which leaves the door open for the Rangers to activate Smith. The Rangers are headed to Detroit for a four-game series starting on Thursday.

