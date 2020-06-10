Inside The Rangers
2020 MLB Draft: LIVE Texas Rangers Updates, Reaction, Fan Q&A, and Community

Chris Halicke

Happy Draft day!

The Texas Rangers are picking 14th overall in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. We will we have instant reaction to each pick, conversation in the comments section below, and of course, instant reaction and coverage of the selection made by the Rangers. 

As part of our coverage, we will have comments from Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Kip Fagg as well as the player the Rangers select 14th overall. 

2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft

Day One (First Round): Wednesday, 6 p.m. CST (MLB Network/ESPN)
Day Two (Rounds 2-5): Thursday, 4 p.m. CST (MLB Network/ESPN 2)

Texas Rangers Picks

Round
Pick
Bonus Slot Value

Round 1

14th

$4,036,800

Round 2

50th

$1,469,900

Round 3

86th

$699,700

Round 4

115th

$502,300

Round 5

145th

$375,200

Total Bonus Pool: $7,083,900 (18th in MLB)

Players to Watch

Patrick Bailey, C, North Carolina State: Bailey is considered to be one of the best, if not the best, catcher in the draft. The Rangers don't have a ton of organizational depth behind the plate. They could fill the need here.

Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East (Pa.) HS: This prep hurler has been tied to the Rangers for quite a while now. The Rangers haven't had much luck going the high school route in recent years, but he has the upside of a top-of-the-rotation arm.

Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee: Crochet has arguably the best stuff of any pitcher in the draft. However, there's concern over his shoulder issues and lack of innings. His stock has been dropping over the past few days.

Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor: The Rangers are pretty deep at shortstop within the organization, but Loftin has the tools to be a solid major league player with a reasonably high floor. This selection comes with minimal risk all things considering. 

Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA: Mitchell possesses elite speed and great defense. His bat needs some development, but this could be an exciting outfielder to add to the organization. However, center field is the deepest position in the system. If the Rangers take him, they truly believe he's the best player available.

Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina: Sabato is a late-riser that brings terrifc raw power and plate patience. The Rangers lack a true first baseman in their top-30 prospects, so this would also address an organizational need as well.

First Round Draft Order

1. Detroit Tigers

2. Baltimore Orioles

3. Miami Marlins

4. Kansas City Royals

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Seattle Mariners

7. Pittsburgh Pirates

8. San Diego Padres

9. Colorado Rockies

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Cincinnati Reds

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Texas Rangers

15. Philadelphia Phillies

16. Chicago Cubs

17. Boston Red Sox

18. Arizona Diamondbacks

19. New York Mets

20. Milwaukee Brewers

21. St. Louis Cardinals

22. Washington Nationals

23. Cleveland Indians

24. Tampa Bay Rays

25. Atlanta Braves

26. Oakland Athletics

27. Minnesota Twins

28. New York Yankees

29. Los Angeles Dodgers

Note: Houston Astros was stripped of their first-round pick as part of their punishment for sign-stealing in 2017.

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Baltimore Orioles

31. Pittsburgh Pirates

32. Kansas City Royals

33. Arizona Diamondbacks

34. San Diego Padres

35. Colorado Rockies

36. Cleveland Indians

37. Tampa Bay Rays*

* From St. Louis (trade)

Engage in conversation below in the comments section with your thoughts, opinions, and questions. Give us your predictions for who the Rangers will select at No. 14.

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Chris Halicke
Chris Halicke

Editor

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says that the league will offer a new proposal to the MLBPA that will be a "significant move in the players' direction."

What do you think? Is there a chance the two sides come to an agreement in time? Or will MLB end up implementing a ~50 game season?

Chris Halicke
Chris Halicke

Editor

Who are the Rangers going to take at No. 14?

