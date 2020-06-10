2020 MLB Draft: LIVE Texas Rangers Updates, Reaction, Fan Q&A, and Community
Chris Halicke
Happy Draft day!
The Texas Rangers are picking 14th overall in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. We will we have instant reaction to each pick, conversation in the comments section below, and of course, instant reaction and coverage of the selection made by the Rangers.
As part of our coverage, we will have comments from Rangers Senior Director of Amateur Scouting Kip Fagg as well as the player the Rangers select 14th overall.
2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft
Day One (First Round): Wednesday, 6 p.m. CST (MLB Network/ESPN)
Day Two (Rounds 2-5): Thursday, 4 p.m. CST (MLB Network/ESPN 2)
Texas Rangers Picks
Round
Pick
Bonus Slot Value
Round 1
14th
$4,036,800
Round 2
50th
$1,469,900
Round 3
86th
$699,700
Round 4
115th
$502,300
Round 5
145th
$375,200
Total Bonus Pool: $7,083,900 (18th in MLB)
Players to Watch
Patrick Bailey, C, North Carolina State: Bailey is considered to be one of the best, if not the best, catcher in the draft. The Rangers don't have a ton of organizational depth behind the plate. They could fill the need here.
Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East (Pa.) HS: This prep hurler has been tied to the Rangers for quite a while now. The Rangers haven't had much luck going the high school route in recent years, but he has the upside of a top-of-the-rotation arm.
Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee: Crochet has arguably the best stuff of any pitcher in the draft. However, there's concern over his shoulder issues and lack of innings. His stock has been dropping over the past few days.
Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor: The Rangers are pretty deep at shortstop within the organization, but Loftin has the tools to be a solid major league player with a reasonably high floor. This selection comes with minimal risk all things considering.
Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA: Mitchell possesses elite speed and great defense. His bat needs some development, but this could be an exciting outfielder to add to the organization. However, center field is the deepest position in the system. If the Rangers take him, they truly believe he's the best player available.
Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina: Sabato is a late-riser that brings terrifc raw power and plate patience. The Rangers lack a true first baseman in their top-30 prospects, so this would also address an organizational need as well.
First Round Draft Order
1. Detroit Tigers
2. Baltimore Orioles
3. Miami Marlins
4. Kansas City Royals
5. Toronto Blue Jays
6. Seattle Mariners
7. Pittsburgh Pirates
8. San Diego Padres
9. Colorado Rockies
10. Los Angeles Angels
11. Chicago White Sox
12. Cincinnati Reds
13. San Francisco Giants
14. Texas Rangers
15. Philadelphia Phillies
16. Chicago Cubs
17. Boston Red Sox
18. Arizona Diamondbacks
19. New York Mets
20. Milwaukee Brewers
21. St. Louis Cardinals
22. Washington Nationals
23. Cleveland Indians
24. Tampa Bay Rays
25. Atlanta Braves
26. Oakland Athletics
27. Minnesota Twins
28. New York Yankees
29. Los Angeles Dodgers
Note: Houston Astros was stripped of their first-round pick as part of their punishment for sign-stealing in 2017.
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Baltimore Orioles
31. Pittsburgh Pirates
32. Kansas City Royals
33. Arizona Diamondbacks
34. San Diego Padres
35. Colorado Rockies
36. Cleveland Indians
37. Tampa Bay Rays*
* From St. Louis (trade)
