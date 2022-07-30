Skip to main content

Report: Rangers Were In 'Mix' For Reds Starter

Texas was looking at acquiring the pitcher that ended up in Seattle in a deal that may have been too rich for the Rangers.

The Texas Rangers were "strongly in the mix" for Luis Castillo before the Cincinnati Reds dealt him to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, per a report by The Athletic on Twitter

The Castillo deal is official. The Mariners have given the Reds four prospects, including three of their top five — Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

That may have been too much for the Rangers’ liking, even as they boast one of the more impressive farm systems in the Majors, with six of their prospects ranked in MLB.com’s Top 100.

The Rangers weren’t shy about making a big move last year, as they dealt outfielder Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees for four prospects — Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and pitcher Glenn Otto.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Miami Marlins At Cincinnati Reds July 27 0008
Play

Report: Mariners Trading for Reds Starter

Seattle, in the second Wild Card spot in the American League, is seeking to fortify its starting rotation for the stretch run.

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) slaps the hand of third base coach Tony Beasley (27) after hitting a solo hone run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Set at Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Top Rangers Power Hitter Out Friday

A lower left leg contusion forced the shortstop out of Thursday's game, but the injury isn't believed to be serious and Texas believes he can be back this weekend.

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The deal worked out well for the Rangers, as Smith, Duran and Otto are already with the Rangers on the one-year anniversary of the deal. Gallo, meanwhile, is hitting under .200 and may be on his way out of town after the Yankees bolstered their outfield by acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers have not made a trade yet, and the deadline looms on Aug. 2. The Rangers are not contenders for the American League West or the Wild Card. The Mariners are in the second Wild Card spot as of Friday night.

Castillo does represent the type of player the Rangers might acquire at the deadline. Castillo is under 30, has a history of a quality ERA (3.62) and has one controllable year left on his contract. He doesn’t hit free agency until after the 2023 season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Report: Rangers Were In 'Mix' For Reds Starter

Texas was looking at acquiring the pitcher that ended up in Seattle in a deal that may have been too rich for the Rangers.

The Texas Rangers were "strongly in the mix" for Luis Castillo before the Cincinnati Reds dealt him to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, per a report by The Athletic on Twitter

The Castillo deal is official. The Mariners have given the Reds four prospects, including three of their top five — Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

That may have been too much for the Rangers’ liking, even as they boast one of the more impressive farm systems in the Majors, with six of their prospects ranked in MLB.com’s Top 100.

The Rangers weren’t shy about making a big move last year, as they dealt outfielder Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees for four prospects — Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and pitcher Glenn Otto.

The deal worked out well for the Rangers, as Smith, Duran and Otto are already with the Rangers on the one-year anniversary of the deal. Gallo, meanwhile, is hitting under .200 and may be on his way out of town after the Yankees bolstered their outfield by acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers have not made a trade yet, and the deadline looms on Aug. 2. The Rangers are not contenders for the American League West or the Wild Card. The Mariners are in the second Wild Card spot as of Friday night.

Castillo does represent the type of player the Rangers might acquire at the deadline. Castillo is under 30, has a history of a quality ERA (3.62) and has one controllable year left on his contract. He doesn’t hit free agency until after the 2023 season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Miami Marlins At Cincinnati Reds July 27 0008
News

Report: Mariners Trading for Reds Starter

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Jun 21, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) slaps the hand of third base coach Tony Beasley (27) after hitting a solo hone run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Continue Set at Angels

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) fields a ground ball in front of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Top Rangers Power Hitter Out Friday

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Aug 26, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Joey Gallo (13) looks on before a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joey Gallo Reflects on Year With Yankees

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Kansas City Royals during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Shohei Ohtani: 'Right Now I'm an Angel'

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

OK to Lose? Chris Woodward's Texas Rangers Must Be Better Than That

By Richie Whitt13 hours ago
Jul 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pitching Overpowers Angels

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Four-Game Set With Angels

By Matthew PostinsJul 28, 2022 6:26 PM EDT