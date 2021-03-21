March Madness: Spring Training Rule The 'Weirdest Thing Ever'

Spring training in 2021 has got to be some kind of nightmare for baseball purists.

Because big league camps are significantly smaller this year, there have been a number of rules put in place to help protect the health of players. For the first couple weeks of Cactus League action, if a pitcher threw at least 20 pitches, the manager could elect to roll (end) an inning to preserve the pitcher's health.

Another rule that has both fans and pitchers flabbergasted — to help preserve pitchers' health — is teams having the ability to pull a pitcher in the middle of an inning, then put him back out there for another inning later.

"It's probably the weirdest thing ever," said Rangers left-hander Taylor Hearn after his start on Sunday. "Weirdest thing ever. It kind of messes with you mentally. You're getting in the flow of the game, like, 'you're going to go back out there for another [inning].' You're kind of sitting there a little bit longer and trying not to think too much. Moreso, you're trying to stay ready physically. ... Yeah, overall it felt so weird. So weird."

Hearn was pulled with two outs in the second inning, but then manager Chris Woodward sent him back out to pitch the third and fourth innings.

The reason for the rule is to allow teams to have their pitchers hit their desired pitch count for the day without risking injury if they are taxed in one inning. Part of stretching pitchers out, specifically starters, is being able to get up and down. So 60 pitches evenly spread over four innings is better for their health than 50 pitches in two innings.

JICs (just-in-case players) are not available with minor league camp delayed this year. Less pitchers in camp meant that some unique (and temporary) rules would be put in place so pitchers could prepare for a full season as safely as possible.

To the delight of baseball traditionalists everywhere, this rule will be history once calendar turns from March to April and spring training is over.

