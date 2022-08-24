Skip to main content

20/20 Boys: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager Join Rare Rangers Company

The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.

The Texas Rangers spent a half-billion dollars on second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager last offseason. On Tuesday, the pair join a short list of Rangers middle infielders to hit 20 home runs in the same season.

Semien’s solo blast in the first inning of the Rangers’ 7-6 loss to Colorado gave him 20 home runs for the season. With that, Semien joined Seager, who had 26 home runs entering the game, as the third combination of middle infielders in team history to have 20 or more home runs in a season.

The first combination to do it was shortstop Michael Young and second baseman Alfonso Soriano, who did it in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005. The other pair was shortstop Elvis Andrus and second baseman Rougned Odor in 2017.

Seager is sitting on a career-tying 26 home runs right now, so his next blast will set a personal mark. Seager hasn’t hit a home run since Aug. 13. He earned his third All-Star Game berth earlier this season and participated in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where he played before joining the Rangers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Martin Perez
Play

Martín Pérez Shoots For 10 at Rockies

If the left-hander can claim the win on Wednesday, he'll reach 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2019.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) runs to third base on an RBI triple in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Late Homer Dooms Rangers at Rockies

Texas had every chance to extend its winning streak to four games, but C.J. Cron had other ideas.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) single during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Sweet 16: Adolis García Extends Hit Streak

The Rangers right fielder is now the fifth player in the Majors to put together a 20-game hitting streak this season.

By Matthew Postins

Semien failed to hit a home run until he hit a grand slam at Oakland on May 28. Since then, Semien has put up some of the best numbers in baseball, including the second-most home runs in the AL since his grand slam.

There are another potential milestone for Semien, who is a stolen base shy of 20 for the season. If he did that, he would join Adolis García as a 20-20 player and they would become the second pair in franchise history to have 20-20 seasons in the same campaign. Nelson Cruz and Ian Kinsler did it in 2009, as both actually posted 30-30 campaigns that year.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

20/20 Boys: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager Join Rare Rangers Company

The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.

The Texas Rangers spent a half-billion dollars on second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager last offseason. On Tuesday, the pair join a short list of Rangers middle infielders to hit 20 home runs in the same season.

Semien’s solo blast in the first inning of the Rangers’ 7-6 loss to Colorado gave him 20 home runs for the season. With that, Semien joined Seager, who had 26 home runs entering the game, as the third combination of middle infielders in team history to have 20 or more home runs in a season.

The first combination to do it was shortstop Michael Young and second baseman Alfonso Soriano, who did it in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005. The other pair was shortstop Elvis Andrus and second baseman Rougned Odor in 2017.

Seager is sitting on a career-tying 26 home runs right now, so his next blast will set a personal mark. Seager hasn’t hit a home run since Aug. 13. He earned his third All-Star Game berth earlier this season and participated in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where he played before joining the Rangers.

Semien failed to hit a home run until he hit a grand slam at Oakland on May 28. Since then, Semien has put up some of the best numbers in baseball, including the second-most home runs in the AL since his grand slam.

There are another potential milestone for Semien, who is a stolen base shy of 20 for the season. If he did that, he would join Adolis García as a 20-20 player and they would become the second pair in franchise history to have 20-20 seasons in the same campaign. Nelson Cruz and Ian Kinsler did it in 2009, as both actually posted 30-30 campaigns that year.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Martin Perez
News

Martín Pérez Shoots For 10 at Rockies

By Matthew Postins
Aug 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) runs to third base on an RBI triple in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Late Homer Dooms Rangers at Rockies

By Matthew Postins
Sep 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) single during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sweet 16: Adolis García Extends Hit Streak

By Matthew Postins
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

GAME THREAD: How Rockies Beat Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dane Dunning Owns Solid Interleague Track Record for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Streaking: Adolis García Showing Massive Improvement for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Prospects Earn Awards

By Matthew Postins
Josh Jung
News

Jung Guns: Rangers Prospect, Younger Brother Make History

By Matthew Postins