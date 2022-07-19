The Texas shortstop was the final addition to the 2022 All-Star Game's Home Run Derby, as he returned to his former home at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was one of eight participants in the 2022 All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Seager was the final addition to the Home Run Derby and a late addition to the All-Star Game as a reserve.

We'll track Seager's progress at the Home Run Derby here. So stay here for updates right up to the end.

Pre-Derby

Here are the eight entrants for this year's Home Run Derby:

Pete Alonso, Mets

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Juan Soto, Nationals

Ronald Acuña, Braves

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

José Ramirez, Guardians

Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Corey Seager, Rangers

And here are the matchups:

Bracket 1

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber, Phillies vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Bracket 2

No. 4 Juan Soto, Nationals vs. No. 5 José Ramirez, Guardians

Bracket 3

No. 2 Pete Alonso, Mets vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña, Braves

Bracket 4

No. 3 Corey Seager, Rangers vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Rangers pitcher Martín Pérez and Seager will participate in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer.

After the break, the Rangers have a one-game road trip to Miami to face the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. central, followed by a 10-game west coast road trip in Oakland, Seattle and Los Angeles to close out the month of July.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.