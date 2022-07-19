Track Rangers Slugger Corey Seager at All-Star Game Home Run Derby
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was one of eight participants in the 2022 All-Star Game Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Seager was the final addition to the Home Run Derby and a late addition to the All-Star Game as a reserve.
We'll track Seager's progress at the Home Run Derby here. So stay here for updates right up to the end.
Pre-Derby
Here are the eight entrants for this year's Home Run Derby:
- Pete Alonso, Mets
- Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
- Juan Soto, Nationals
- Ronald Acuña, Braves
- Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
- José Ramirez, Guardians
- Albert Pujols, Cardinals
- Corey Seager, Rangers
And here are the matchups:
Bracket 1
No. 1 Kyle Schwarber, Phillies vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols, Cardinals
Rangers Select No. 11 Overall Prospect in Fourth Round
The MLB Draft continued on Monday with Texas grabbing a significant value selection after not picking in the second or third rounds.
Rangers At Break: Three Decisions That Went Right
Let's examine three decisions that turned out well for the Texas Rangers going into the All-Star Break
Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter Become Rangers ‘Package Deal’
Rangers newest first-rounder excited to re-join his former Vanderbilt teammate as Texas goes back-to-back Commodores in consecutive drafts.
Bracket 2
No. 4 Juan Soto, Nationals vs. No. 5 José Ramirez, Guardians
Bracket 3
No. 2 Pete Alonso, Mets vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña, Braves
Bracket 4
No. 3 Corey Seager, Rangers vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
Rangers pitcher Martín Pérez and Seager will participate in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer.
After the break, the Rangers have a one-game road trip to Miami to face the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. central, followed by a 10-game west coast road trip in Oakland, Seattle and Los Angeles to close out the month of July.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.