Skip to main content

Rangers At Break: Three Decisions That Went Right

Let's examine three decisions that turned out well for the Texas Rangers going into the All-Star Break.

The Texas Rangers are 41-49 at the All-Star Break. While they may not be happy with their record being eight games under .500, that doesn’t mean the Rangers don’t have things to be happy about. Texas has made plenty of decisions so far this season. Here are three decisions that have gone right for the Rangers in the first half of 2022.

Signing Martín Pérez

Now, the Rangers’ expectations for Pérez weren’t sky high going into the season. The one-year, $4 million contract was basically a low-risk flier on a former Ranger that hadn’t put up good numbers the past few years. But it might be the best decision they made the entire offseason. Pérez has put together an All-Star season, is on pace for the best season of his career and has one of the lowest ERAs in the American League. The Rangers are now keeping open the possibility of extending his contract past this season. And to think the Rangers were just hoping he would eat up innings and keep them in games. He’s done far more.

Sending Leody Taveras Down

The Rangers have made it clear they believe Leody Taveras has a future as their center fielder. They had an interesting way of showing it in April when they sent him to Triple-A Round Rock. But as Jon Daniels told InsideTheRangers.com’s Chris Halicke in April, there was a reason — they wanted Taveras to get consistent at-bats and show the organization he could be a consistent hitter. With Round Rock, Taveras batted .294/.335/.485/.820 with seven home runs and 29 RBI before his call-up on June 13. As of the All-Star Break, Taveras was batting .341/.367/.553/.920 with three home runs and 15 RBI. In addition, his defense in center field has been stellar. Safe to say the plan worked. He’s playing like the Major Leaguer the Rangers were hoping he would with a little time at Triple-A.

Putting Brock Burke in the Bullpen

The Rangers could have tried to force things with Brock Burke, who has been trying to break in as a starting pitcher since he joined the organization in 2018. But give the Rangers credit for seeing that Burke’s live fastball could be as useful to them in a relief role as it could be as a starter. Burke is 4-2 this season and has the third-lowest ERA (1.15) of any Rangers pitcher in history with at least 40 innings at the All-Star Break. With a new role comes uncertainty, but Burke has had two allies. The first is co-pitching coach Doug Mathis, who recognized that Burke’s starting experience allows him to be freer with attacking the plate. The second is Matt Moore, who is having a fine season himself (1.73 ERA out of the bullpen), and has provided mentorship to Burke and the other young relievers this season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

159CDA16-FEFF-45F7-8BC7-C98D03E614A4
Play

Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter Become Rangers ‘Package Deal’

Rangers newest first-rounder excited to re-join his former Vanderbilt teammate as Texas goes back-to-back Commodores in consecutive drafts.

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Kumar Rocker Brings Fastball, Championship Pedigree To Rangers

Texas' newest first-round pick didn't go back to college baseball after failing to reach an agreement with the New York Mets last year.

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago
1D3D268B-4CC0-4103-91D0-2B6FA54F4DDF
Play

Rangers Surprise With First-Round MLB Draft Selection

For the second straight year, the Rangers select a Vanderbilt pitcher, though this one was a first-round pick last year.

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers At Break: Three Decisions That Went Right

Let's examine three decisions that turned out well for the Texas Rangers going into the All-Star Break.

The Texas Rangers are 41-49 at the All-Star Break. While they may not be happy with their record being eight games under .500, that doesn’t mean the Rangers don’t have things to be happy about. Texas has made plenty of decisions so far this season. Here are three decisions that have gone right for the Rangers in the first half of 2022.

Signing Martín Pérez

Now, the Rangers’ expectations for Pérez weren’t sky high going into the season. The one-year, $4 million contract was basically a low-risk flier on a former Ranger that hadn’t put up good numbers the past few years. But it might be the best decision they made the entire offseason. Pérez has put together an All-Star season, is on pace for the best season of his career and has one of the lowest ERAs in the American League. The Rangers are now keeping open the possibility of extending his contract past this season. And to think the Rangers were just hoping he would eat up innings and keep them in games. He’s done far more.

Sending Leody Taveras Down

The Rangers have made it clear they believe Leody Taveras has a future as their center fielder. They had an interesting way of showing it in April when they sent him to Triple-A Round Rock. But as Jon Daniels told InsideTheRangers.com’s Chris Halicke in April, there was a reason — they wanted Taveras to get consistent at-bats and show the organization he could be a consistent hitter. With Round Rock, Taveras batted .294/.335/.485/.820 with seven home runs and 29 RBI before his call-up on June 13. As of the All-Star Break, Taveras was batting .341/.367/.553/.920 with three home runs and 15 RBI. In addition, his defense in center field has been stellar. Safe to say the plan worked. He’s playing like the Major Leaguer the Rangers were hoping he would with a little time at Triple-A.

Putting Brock Burke in the Bullpen

The Rangers could have tried to force things with Brock Burke, who has been trying to break in as a starting pitcher since he joined the organization in 2018. But give the Rangers credit for seeing that Burke’s live fastball could be as useful to them in a relief role as it could be as a starter. Burke is 4-2 this season and has the third-lowest ERA (1.15) of any Rangers pitcher in history with at least 40 innings at the All-Star Break. With a new role comes uncertainty, but Burke has had two allies. The first is co-pitching coach Doug Mathis, who recognized that Burke’s starting experience allows him to be freer with attacking the plate. The second is Matt Moore, who is having a fine season himself (1.73 ERA out of the bullpen), and has provided mentorship to Burke and the other young relievers this season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

159CDA16-FEFF-45F7-8BC7-C98D03E614A4
News

Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter Become Rangers ‘Package Deal’

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Kumar Rocker Brings Fastball, Championship Pedigree To Rangers

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
1D3D268B-4CC0-4103-91D0-2B6FA54F4DDF
News

Rangers Surprise With First-Round MLB Draft Selection

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 6, Rangers 2: Postgame Notes

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Mariners Finale Before All-Star Break

By Matthew Postins17 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Top Rangers Prospects Shine at MLB Futures Game

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Aug 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
News

Pregame Notes: MLB All-Star Break Looms as Rangers Host Mariners

By Bri AmaranthusJul 17, 2022
Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jonathan Hernandez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Reliever Makes First Appearance Since 2020

By Matthew PostinsJul 16, 2022