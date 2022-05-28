Skip to main content

Secretly Dominant: Rangers Reliever Makes List

Which Rangers pitcher made MLB.com’s list of under-the-radar arms?

MLB.com recently put together a list of one secretly-dominant pitcher from each team, and it wasn’t one of the Texas Rangers starters that made the list.

It was Rangers reliever Brock Burke.

The list included a pitcher from each team and as it turned out it was all relievers. The list focused on pitchers average fans might not be paying attention to after two months of the 2022 season.

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke deals during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Brock Burke

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke (46) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Burke

August 31, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke (70) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Burke

Burke made the list, and the article pointed out the key stat — his 33 percent strikeout rate. Per the article:

I know this sounds like a random name generator on MLB The Show, but no, Burke is real. He missed 2020 with Tommy John and spent last year in Triple-A, but this season he has been the best pitcher on the Rangers’ staff. Burke used to be a starter way back in 2019, when he made six starts (with a 7.43 ERA) for Texas. Would they try him there again?

The Rangers aren’t making noise about moving Burke to the rotation. They don’t need to considering the quality starting pitching the Rangers have gotten this month. But, Burke is a big reason why the Rangers just claimed their first winning month since June of 2019.

Burke didn’t pitch in Friday’s win over Oakland, but hasn’t given up a run in May (six games, 11 1/3 innings) and is holding hitters to a .184 batting average. His 29 strikeouts, 23 innings and three wins are among the top five in the Majors among relievers. Those are signs that his arm strength has fully returned after his arm surgery.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers' Kole Calhoun's Milestone Full-Circle Moment

The Texas outfielder managed one hit on Friday against Oakland, but it was an important one for his Major League career

By Matthew Postins33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers History Today: Seven Straight Strikeouts and a win

The Texas Rangers started a game in 1986 with a dubious record but it was all good in the end

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Clinch First Winning Month in Nearly Three Years

Texas is guaranteed a winning record in May after Friday's victory at Oakland

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
13 hours ago

He’s already put together three appearances with five or more strikeouts, the 13th pitcher in franchise history to do that in three or more relief outings, and the first since Todd Van Poppel in 2002. 

Rangers - Martin Perez

Martín Pérez

Jon Gray

Jon Gray

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Taylor Hearn

He’s also the third reliever in Rangers history with multiple outings of two innings ore less and five or more strikeouts in a career, joining Van Poppel and José Leclerc.

The crazy part? Burke won his first career MLB game on April 10 and, because of his injuries, he’s technically still a rookie.

Maybe the best is yet to come from the left-hander.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers' Kole Calhoun's Milestone Full-Circle Moment

By Matthew Postins33 minutes ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Seven Straight Strikeouts and a win

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) talks with players during batting practice before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Clinch First Winning Month in Nearly Three Years

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Ibáñez, Rangers Strike to Beat A's

By Matthew Postins13 hours ago
Gabe Kapler
News

Rangers Ex Gabe Kapler: 'Not OK With State of This Country,' Says Protesting Giants Manager

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
May 13, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Detail view of first base commemorating mothers day before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.
News

Rangers History Today: Kevin Reimer's Walk-off

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics Pregame: Texas Seeks Another Win

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Aug 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Progressive Field.
News

Battle Brewing at First Base For Rangers

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago