MLB to Move All-Star Game Following Georgia's Change in Voter Laws

In a statement on Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the 2021 MLB All-Star game will be moved from Atlanta.

The move was made in response to the new voter laws that the state of Georgia passed that many see as an encroachment on the civil rights of many groups.

In his statement, Manfred mentioned that the league is still finalizing a new host city and that the information will be released shortly.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," Manfred said in his statement. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year's All-Star Game and MLB Draft.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game's unwavering support."

With Major League clubs looking to have as many fans in the stands as possible this upcoming season and COVID-19 starting to wind down, the All-Star game was sure to draw a crowd for Atlanta.

Instead, players and fans alike will wait with bated breath as to which venue will host the 2021 All-Star game.

Could it be Globe Life Field? Manfred back in 2019 did suggest that Arlington is on the docket, but the year was not specified. With 100 percent capacity and a brand new ballpark, the MLB once again could turn towards Globe Life Field, much like they did with the 2020 NLCS and World Series. Again, that is just speculation, but until a new city is revealed, all options could be on the table.

