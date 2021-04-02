President Biden Criticism Draws Response From Rangers' Jon Daniels

Daniels downplays any perceived conflict with the White House view and any perception that the Rangers plan to do anything more extensive in terms of attendance at the new ballpark

Texas Rangers executive Jon Daniels responded to President Biden’s criticism of the team opting to host a full-capacity crowd at Globe Life Field for the home opener against Toronto on April 5.

"I do see it's kind of a complex issue and I do see why the President would say what he said," Daniels said.

Biden told ESPN that it was a "mistake" and "not responsible'' of the Rangers to host such an event in this COVID era.

"Well, that’s a decision they made. I think it’s a mistake," President Biden said. "They should listen to Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, the scientists, and the experts. But I think it’s not responsible."

Daniels, the president of baseball operations for the American League franchise, both downplayed any perceived conflict with the White House view and any perception that the Rangers plan to do anything more extensive in terms of attendance at the new ballpark, terming the 100-percent capacity crowd on Monday as nothing more than a "one-time event."

"I think after Opening Day, the reality is we're not going to be at full capacity, I doubt it," Daniels told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday.

Daniels said the hope is that fans in attendance will be responsible and wearing masks, and that in games following this Opening Day event, he does not envision full attendance "being a regular occurrence."

Rangers CEO Neil Leibman recently said that he is confident the ballpark will not be hosting a "super-spreader event."

