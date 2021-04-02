Today in Texas Rangers History: A New Era At The Helm Begins

Today in Texas Rangers History, the Ron Washington era began, with the new skipper managing his first game on the road in Anaheim

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Ron Washington era began with a 4-1 loss on the road to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The game was on April 2, 2007, and Washington was not only making his Rangers debut, but his Major League Baseball managerial debut. The journeyman player eked out a 12-year playing career, which included a non-roster invitation to Rangers camp in 1990.

After his playing career ended, Washington embarked on a long coaching career, which included a decade-long stint as a coach for the Oakland Athletics, where he coached the infielders and served as the third base coach. He even slipped into the book ‘Moneyball,’ and the ensuing movie.

But the Rangers gave Washington his opportunity to manage a team.

The Rangers struggled in their first game under Washington, as they managed just five hits and scored one run off starter John Lackey, who actually lasted just five innings. From there, four relievers brought the win home, including a former Ranger Darren Oliver.

Kevin Millwood took the loss for the Rangers, giving up three runs on five hits in five innings. Ron Mahay and Mike Wood finished out the game for the Rangers.

The only Rangers player with two hits was infielder Hank Blalock. Outfielder Kenny Lofton, infielder Mark Teixeira and infielder Ian Kinsler each had a hit.

The Rangers started that season by losing all three on the road against the Angels and going 75-87 for the season, finishing 19 games out of first place in the American League West.

However, we know now the Ron Washington era was the most successful era in Rangers history. Washington had 664 wins as the Texas skipper, along with two American League pennants in 2010 and 2011.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

READ MORE: President Biden Criticism Draws Response From Rangers' Jon Daniels

READ MORE: Opening Day 'Free For All': Rangers Pitching Falters in Loss to Royals

READ MORE: Rangers Roundtable: Can Texas Win in 2021?

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook