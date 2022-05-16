How Far Did Rangers Fall in SI MLB Power Rankings?
The Texas Rangers’ first six games of their nine-game homestand did them no favors when it came to Sports Illustrated’s most recent MLB power rankings.
SI dropped the Rangers four spots in the rankings, from No. 20 to No. 24.
For the first time this season, the rankings had a new No. 1 team, as the New York Yankees moved into the top spot.
They were followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Houston Astros, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rangers host the Angels Monday through Wednesday of this week, and then hit the road to face the Astros for four games in Houston starting on Thursday. That’s the start of a 10-game road trip for the Rangers.
Texas is 3-3 on this homestand entering the Angels series, and was 3-4 last week. The Rangers started with a 1-0 road loss to the Yankees before turning home to claim a 6-4 win over the Royals last Tuesday. That was followed by an 8-2 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday before the Rangers wrapped up the series with a 3-1 win on Thursday.
The Rangers then lost their first two games to Boston, 7-1 and 11-3, before winning the finale of the series, 7-1. In that game, Adolis García and Kole Calhoun each homered twice.
SI noted that Jonah Heim has been the Rangers’ best hitter this season. The catcher enters the Angels series with a .279 batting average, best among everyday players for the Rangers. He has a hitting split of .371/.492/.863 with three home runs, nine RBI, nine walks and eight strikeouts.
That’s been a godsend for the Rangers, considering Mitch Garver — who was brought in to share time with Heim — is hitting just .205 and out with an injury. The Rangers also called up catching prospect Sam Huff to pick up some time behind the plate and at designated hitter.
SI’s rankings come out every Monday.
