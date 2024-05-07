Injured Texas Rangers Pitcher Receives Good News After Latest Exam
After a second exam of his injured groin, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi got good news on Monday.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told media in Oakland that Eovaldi went to New York City for a second opinion on his groin strain that put him on the 15-day injured list on Friday.
The doctor was able to rule out a sports hernia.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager missed most of spring training after sports hernia surgery on Jan. 30. Eovaldi only has a strained groin, and Bochy said he believes Eovaldi will be back close to his first day of eligibility around May 18.
Eovaldi left his last start against the Washington Nationals with right groin tightness on Thursday.
He is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in seven starts this season.
If Eovaldi, who was the club's Opening Day starter, is ready to return at the end of his 15-day stint, he likely won’t need a rehab start.
Last year Eovaldi missed a month with an arm injury and returned without a rehab assignment, in part because it was September and the Rangers were in the midst of a race to make the playoffs. He played a huge role in the Rangers’ run to their first World Series title.
The Rangers started a four-game series at Oakland on Monday. The series includes a scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday.
The Rangers don’t have a probable starting pitcher for either Tuesday or the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Bochy told reporters that Tuesday’s starter could be José Ureña.
Texas could bring up Jack Leiter for another spot start, which he did when the Rangers played a four-game series against Detroit last month.