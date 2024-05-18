Pair of Injured Texas Rangers Starters Are Close To Returning ... But How Close?
ARLINGTON — While Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy spoke to the media before Friday’s game with the Los Angeles Angels, Dane Dunning and Nathan Eovaldi were throwing bullpen sessions.
Bochy wasn’t ready to commit when either would return to the rotation, saying he wanted to talk to each of them after their throwing sessions before saying more.
“We’ll talk to him after and see where he’s at,” Bochy said when asked specifically about Dunning.
Bochy indicated that Dunning would throw again before Sunday's series finale with the Angels at Globe Life Field. Dunning can be activated on Monday, an off day when the club will fly to Philadelphia.
Would the right-hander be ready to pitch against the red-hot Phillies on Tuesday? Bochy wouldn’t commit, but he did hint.
The Rangers lost 9-3 to the Angels, and have lost seven of their past nine games.
“We’ll have to see how he comes through these (bullpens), but it could be a possibility,” Bochy said.
Texas has its starters set for the weekend, withJosé Ureña pitching on Saturday and Michael Lorenzen pitching on Sunday. Texas is about to begin a two-week stretch that features three off days before the end of May.
The Rangers placed Dunning on the 15-day injured list on May 8, retroactive to May 5, with a right rotator cuff strain. At the time, the Rangers believed Dunning would only need the 15 days and would not need a rehab start. He is 3-2 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts in 2024 before the injury.
Eovaldi has been on the IL since May 3 with a right groin strain. He's eligible to be activated on Saturday. Last week, he went to New York City for a second opinion on the injury, and doctors ruled out a sports hernia, an injury that required shortstop Corey Seager to have surgery and miss most of spring training.
In seven starts before his injury, Eovaldi was 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA. The Rangers have also operated under the belief that Eovaldi won’t need a rehab start.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
