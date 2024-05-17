Texas Rangers Take Tumble in MLB Power Rankings
The week hasn’t been kind to the Texas Rangers, who snapped a season-high five-game losing streak with Wednesday’s shutout win over the Cleveland Guardians.
The victory kept the defending World Series champions from dipping below .500 for the first time in Bruce Bochy’s tenure. But it has caused a drop in the latest MLB Power Rankings from ESPN’s panel of baseball experts.
Texas is down five spots to No. 12, with the issues on the mound being the main culprit.
May has been a struggle for Rangers pitching, recalling the late-summer fade by the staff in 2023 that threatened to sink their breakout season. It worked out, obviously, but it wasn't a pattern they necessarily want to replicate. What is concerning is that the problem hasn't been the Rangers' injury-riddled rotation but a bullpen that has fallen into disarray despite a depth chart long on proven options.- ESPN.com
This trend might have reached its apex on May 13. After seven shutout, one-hit innings from Michael Lorenzen, the Rangers lost 7-0 to the Guardians, who scored all of their runs in the eighth and ninth against the Texas bullpen. That brought the Rangers' bullpen ERA in May to an eye-jabbing 9.16. It's too early to panic, but some kind of stable pecking order needs to be found or else it might not matter when their recovering rotation stars begin to return to active duty.
The American League West-leading Seattle Mariners are No. 11 in the power rankings. The rest of the division: Houston Astros (21), Oakland Athletics (25) and Los Angeles Angels (27).
The Rangers start a three-game series against the Angels on Friday at Globe Life Field with Andrew Heaney (0-4, 4.39) looking for his first win of the season.
