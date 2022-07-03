Mistakes Lead to Rangers Loss at Mets

Two critical mistakes in the fourth inning helped send Texas to its third loss in four games

Two critical mistakes on one pitch led the Texas Rangers to a 4-1 loss at the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Rangers (37-40) lost the series with the Mets (49-30) and continue to struggle to get back to .500, where they have not been since May 31. The Rangers are still in striking distance of the American League Wild Card race, as they entered the game four games out of the final spot.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Pete Alonso struck out for the Mets to lead off the frame. But the strikeout pitch from Rangers starter Jon Gray (4-4) was wild and got away from catcher Jonah Heim.

Heim had time to throw out Alonso out at first. But Heim’s throw was inside the baseline and got away from first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was set up on the outside of first base, allowing Alonso to get to second.

Gray was charged with a wild pitch and Heim was charged with an error.

From there, the Mets capitalized. Jeff McNeil doubled to right to score Alonso to break the 1-1 tie. Eduardo Escobar followed that with a home run off Gray that gave the Mets a 4-1 lead.

The Rangers never mounted a comeback on Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (9-4) and three relievers.

Gray (4-4) saw his three-game winning streak come to an end, as he left the game with two outs in the sixth inning after giving up a double. He gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) and a walk, while striking out seven. His ERA jumped to 3.96. Two Rangers relievers kept the Mets in check, including two shutout innings from José Leclerc.

Home runs defined the game early. Starling Marte’s solo shot off Gray gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Marte homered in the first inning on Saturday, too. Heim answered with his own solo shot in the top of the third off Carrasco.

Heim’s home run was his 12th of the season and his career high. He has the highest home run total of any catcher in baseball.

Heim and Lowe was the only Rangers hitter with two hits. In the ninth against Mets closer Edwin Diaz, Lowe led off with a walk and Heim hit a one-out single to right. Diaz then struck out Rangers pinch-hitter Mitch Garver, followed by Leody Taveras’ fly out to left to end the game.

The Rangers begin a three-game series at the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m. CT. Dane Dunning is expected to start for Texas.

The Rangers have not announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday, but Spencer Howard is with the Rangers as part of the team’s taxi squad and threw on the side in New York on Saturday. He could start Tuesday. The Rangers have Glenn Otto slotted to start Wednesday.

