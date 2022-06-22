Pregame Notes: Rangers Made History, Go For Philly Sweep
After shutting out Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 on Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers set a club record with eight straight victories against a National League opponent. The streak dates back to April 1, 2014.
Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field is the final game of a quick two-game series with the Phillies. The Rangers also swept their two-game set in Philadelphia in May, so a Texas win would mean a sweep of the season series. Here’s everything you need to know.
Philadelphia Phillies (36-33) at Texas Rangers (32-35)
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
3:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (2-3, 4.27)
Vs
PHI: RHP Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.69 ERA)
-
Flashback: These teams met in May in a two-game set in Philadelphia, with the Rangers winning both games by a combined score of 8-5.
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Philadelphia Phillies
TV: NBCSP
Radio: 94 WIP FM, WTTM 1680 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. CF Adolis García
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. LF Josh H. Smith
8. 3B Ezequiel Duran
9. DH Brad Miller
-
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup
1. LF Kyle Schwarber
2. 1B Rhys Hoskins
3. DH Bryce Harper
4. RF Nick Castellanos
5. C J.T. Realmuto
6. SS Didi Gregorius
7. CF Odubel Herrera
8. 3B Alec Bohm
9. 2B Bryson Stott
-
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point underdogs to the Phillies.
-
-
Transactions
June 21
C/DH Mitch Garver activated from COVID-19 Related Injured List
INF/OF Josh Smith activated from 10-day Injured List
C Meibrys Viloria (#60) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)
C Sam Huff optioned to Round Rock (AAA)
OF Zach Reks returned to Round Rock (AAA)
OF Eli White transferred from 10-day to 60-day Injured List
RHP Glenn Otto sent to Round Rock (AAA) on injury rehabilitation assignment
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Glenn Otto (COVID-19 IL): Started a rehab assignment at Round Rock on Monday.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.