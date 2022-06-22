Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Made History, Go For Philly Sweep

The Rangers set a club record with eight straight victories against Philadelphia.

After shutting out Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 on Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers set a club record with eight straight victories against a National League opponent. The streak dates back to April 1, 2014.

Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field is the final game of a quick two-game series with the Phillies. The Rangers also swept their two-game set in Philadelphia in May, so a Texas win would mean a sweep of the season series. Here’s everything you need to know.

Philadelphia Phillies (36-33) at Texas Rangers (32-35)

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

3:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (2-3, 4.27)

Vs

PHI: RHP Zack Wheeler (6-3, 2.69 ERA)

-

Flashback: These teams met in May in a two-game set in Philadelphia, with the Rangers winning both games by a combined score of 8-5.

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Philadelphia Phillies

TV: NBCSP

Radio: 94 WIP FM, WTTM 1680 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. CF Adolis García

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. LF Josh H. Smith

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. DH Brad Miller

-

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Lineup

1. LF Kyle Schwarber

2. 1B Rhys Hoskins

3. DH Bryce Harper

4. RF Nick Castellanos

5. C J.T. Realmuto

6. SS Didi Gregorius

7. CF Odubel Herrera

8. 3B Alec Bohm

9. 2B Bryson Stott

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point underdogs to the Phillies

-

-

Transactions

June 21

C/DH Mitch Garver activated from COVID-19 Related Injured List

INF/OF Josh Smith activated from 10-day Injured List

C Meibrys Viloria (#60) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

C Sam Huff optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

OF Zach Reks returned to Round Rock (AAA)

OF Eli White transferred from 10-day to 60-day Injured List

RHP Glenn Otto sent to Round Rock (AAA) on injury rehabilitation assignment

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Glenn Otto (COVID-19 IL): Started a rehab assignment at Round Rock on Monday.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

