Pregame Notes: Rangers Host MLB-Worst Athletics

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers open a a three-game set Monday vs. the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Oakland comes in with the worst record in baseball and in last place in the AL West Division.

The Rangers bats came alive over the weekend against the first-place Minnesota Twins, outscoring the Twins 15-12 and winning the first two games. Texas could not sweep, suffering a 6-5 loss to the Twins on Sunday. Not so fun fact: the Rangers are now 5-17 in one run games.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (39-44) vs. Oakland Athletics (29-58)

Monday, July 11, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: RHP Spencer Howard (0-1, 10.97)

Vs.

OAK: RHP Adrian Martinez (2-1, 6.00)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: 960 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Josh H. Smith 3B Marcus Semien 2B Corey Seager SS Adolis Garcia RF Nathaniel Lowe 1B Jonah Heim C Kole Calhoun DH Brad Miller LF Leody Taveras CF

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

Vimael Machin 3B Ramon Laureano CF Sean Murphy C Seth Brown 1B Elvis Andrus SS Chad Pinder DH Stephen Piscotty RF Tony Kemp LF Sheldon Neuse 2B

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point favorites over the Athletics.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Dane Dunning on 10-day IL with right-ankle impingement. RHP Matt Bush was placed on the 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.