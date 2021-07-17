Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers History Today: Bengie Molina Hits For The Cycle

Bengie Molina didn't stay long with the Rangers, but on this day he hit for the fifth cycle in team history.
Author:
Publish date:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Bengie Molina hit for the cycle, less than a month after joining the Rangers for their drive to the 2010 American League championship.

On July 16, 2010, Molina and the Rangers were facing Boston. Molina did not have a good reputation as either a hitter or as a base runner. In fact, many considered him to be one of the Majors’ slowest base runners at that time. But that didn’t stop him on this day.

Molina started the game with a single, which he followed with a double. After that, Molina got the home run out of the way, and it was a big one — a grand slam. After that, all he needed was the triple, and in the eighth inning, he chugged his way to third base to take care of the cycle. Of course, in doing so, he injured his leg, which hampered him for the next few weeks.

At the time, he became the fifth Rangers player to hit for the cycle, and he was also the first catcher to hit for the cycle with a grand slam.

Molina retired after the 2010 postseason.

Also, on this date …

July 16, 1985: Outfielder Gary Ward was the only representative of the Rangers in the All-Star Game, held at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.

July 16, 1993: Juan González hit his 100th career home run at 23 years and 9 months, the same age Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio completed the feat. González tied DiMaggio to be the 11th youngest player to reach 100 career home runs.

July 16, 2013: At New York, the Rangers sent Nelson Cruz, Joe Nathan, and Yu Darvish to the All-Star Game, hosted by the New York Mets.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Rangers Farm Notes: Jung Hitting, Huff Mashing, Frisco Dealin

Rangers All-Star Break: An Escape As Trade Deadline Loom

Trade Rumors: Yankees & Padres 'Have Eyes' On Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jul 16, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) throws a pitch during the third inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
Game Day

Rangers Hammered By Long Ball In 10-2 Loss To Blue Jays

bengie-molina-d823bf34-b47f-4de8-9b1b-d7affeb8e65-resize-750
News

Rangers History Today: Bengie Molina Hits For The Cycle

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo hits during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.
Game Day

Rangers vs Blue Jays: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

kyle
News

MLB Trade Deadline: Which Rangers Could Be Out The Door?

Frisco Rough Riders' Josh Jung stands on third base, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Whataburger Field. Rough Riders won, 8-4.
Prospects

Rangers Farm Notes: Jung Hitting, Huff Mashing, Frisco Dealing

Aug 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of Globe Life Park the former home of the Texas Rangers during the game between the Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Hank Blalock Ties Hall-Of-Famer With All-Star Game Homer

Jun 20, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a swing for a home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
News

Trade Rumors: Yankees & Padres 'Have Eyes' On Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo

Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; American League outfielder Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers (13) and fellow American League All Stars watch as the lineups are announced before the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field.
News

Rangers All-Star Break: An Escape As Trade Deadline Looms

adolis all-star
News

Rangers Pitch In As Ohtani Leads AL To All-Star Game Win