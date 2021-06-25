Rangers History Today: Toby Harrah's Unorthodox Doubleheader

On this day, a Rangers infielder played 18 innings of baseball and didn't handle the baseball once. But he made his impact at the plate.

The day, June 25, 1976, Toby Harrah took his usual place in the field for the Rangers as they played a doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox at Arlington Stadium. Harrah was one of the best infielders in Rangers history. And it’s not unusual to go a few innings without handling the baseball, right? Even at shortstop, a position that tends to see a lot of action.

Well, on this day, Harrah had absolutely nothing to do, and in doing so he made history. He became the first shortstop in Major League history to play in both games of a doubleheader and not record a single fielding opportunity.

I mean, how does that happen?

Harrah did make up for it at the plate, especially in Game 1, which the Rangers won, 8-4. Hitting in the clean-up spot, Harrah went 3-for-5 with five RBI, including a grand slam home run in the ninth inning off Dave Hamilton. He wasn’t the only Rangers player with three hits in the game. Lenny Randle also went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. That was more than enough for Gaylord Perry to take his eighth win of the season, going the distance.

The White Sox won the night cap, 14-9. Harrah was productive in that one, too. He went 3-for-3 with three RBI. And, yes, he hit another home run, this one a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Francisco Barrios. Roy Howell also had three hits for the Rangers.

