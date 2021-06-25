Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers History Today: Toby Harrah's Unorthodox Doubleheader

On this day, a Rangers infielder played 18 innings of baseball and didn't handle the baseball once. But he made his impact at the plate.
Author:
Publish date:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, a Rangers legend played 18 innings of baseball and had nothing to do in the field. Imagine that.

The day, June 25, 1976, Toby Harrah took his usual place in the field for the Rangers as they played a doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox at Arlington Stadium. Harrah was one of the best infielders in Rangers history. And it’s not unusual to go a few innings without handling the baseball, right? Even at shortstop, a position that tends to see a lot of action.

Well, on this day, Harrah had absolutely nothing to do, and in doing so he made history. He became the first shortstop in Major League history to play in both games of a doubleheader and not record a single fielding opportunity.

I mean, how does that happen?

Harrah did make up for it at the plate, especially in Game 1, which the Rangers won, 8-4. Hitting in the clean-up spot, Harrah went 3-for-5 with five RBI, including a grand slam home run in the ninth inning off Dave Hamilton. He wasn’t the only Rangers player with three hits in the game. Lenny Randle also went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. That was more than enough for Gaylord Perry to take his eighth win of the season, going the distance.

The White Sox won the night cap, 14-9. Harrah was productive in that one, too. He went 3-for-3 with three RBI. And, yes, he hit another home run, this one a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Francisco Barrios. Roy Howell also had three hits for the Rangers.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Toby Harrah's Unorthodox Doubleheader

Jun 24, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Fall To A's 5-1, Split Four-Game Series

Adrian Beltre / Chuck Morgan
News

Adrián Beltré, Chuck Morgan Selected As Newest Members of Rangers Hall Of Fame

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) and center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and right fielder Joey Gallo (13) and third baseman Brock Holt (16) and first baseman Nate Lowe (30) celebrate the win against the Oakland Athletics during the game at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs A's: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

García Clubs Two Homers As Rangers Upend A's 5-3

Jun 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett de Geus (56) pitches in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Call Up Joe Barlow, DFA Brett de Geus

Aug 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of Globe Life Park the former home of the Texas Rangers during the game between the Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Familiar Faces In Matchup With A's

Jun 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Sergio Romo (54) is checked for foreign substances by umpire Dan Iassogna (58)after the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Routed By A's, Romo Drops Pants During Foreign Substance Check

USATSI_14171172_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: A Managerial Carousel