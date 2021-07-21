Sports Illustrated home
Rangers Ink Two More Draft Selections, Seven of First 10 Picks Signed

The Texas Rangers officially announced the signings of their third- and fourth-round picks in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas Rangers have now signed seven of their first 10 picks in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Two of the Rangers draft selections, third-round pick Cameron Cauley and fourth-round pick Ian Moller, announced their signings with the club on Tuesday night on their social media pages. The Rangers officially announced the signings on Wednesday morning.

Both Cauley and Moller signed over their slot values, which is not unexpected since both players were committed to Power Five conferences (Cauley to Texas Tech, Moller to LSU). A team source confirms that Cauley signed for $1 million and Moller signed for $700,000. 

Here is a rundown of the seven draft selections the Rangers have signed, all of whom were taken in the first 10 round of the draft:

  • Cameron Cauley, SS, Barbers Hill HS (Third Round): Signed for $1,000,000 ($142,600 over-slot)
  • Ian Moller, C, Wahlert HS (Fourth Round): Signed for $700,000 ($134,400 over-slot)
  • Mitchell Bratt, LHP, Newmarket HS (Fifth round): Signed for $850,000 ($431,800 over-slot)
  • Chase Lee, RHP, Alabama (Sixth round): Signed for $75,000 ($237,400 under-slot)
  • Bradford Webb, RHP, VCU (Seventh round): Signed for $10,000 ($233,000 under-slot)
  • Liam Hicks, C, Arkansas State (Ninth round): Signed for $30,000 ($131,400 under-slot)
  • C.J. Widger, LHP, Rowan College at Gloucester County (10th round): Signed for $20,000 ($129,300 under-slot)

Total Savings: +$22,300

The three remaining selections from the first 10 rounds are first-round pick and No. 2 overall selection Jack Leiter, second-round pick Aaron Zavala and eighth-round pick Larson Kindreich.

Leiter will surely demand more than his $7,789,900 slot value. The Rangers will likely gain the funds to do so by signing Zavala under his $1,952,300 slot value. Kindreich, who was drafted out of Biola University, has a slot value of $191,500.

All 30 MLB teams have until August 1 to sign their draft selections.

