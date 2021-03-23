Rangers' Khris Davis Leaves Game With Leg Injury vs Angels

The Texas Rangers have had a bad week on the injury front.

The Texas Rangers' run with bad luck continues...

In the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's contest with the Los Angeles Angels, Khris Davis laid down a well-executed bunt for a hit. While he beat out the throw to first base, Davis pulled up as he hustled down the line.

Davis immediately came out of the game, reaching for his left quadricep. Accompanied by the trainer, Davis made a beeline for the training room.

Later in the game, Rangers PR announced that Davis had left the game with a left quad strain, and would be further evaluated.

There was another scare in later in the game when Brock Holt fouled a pitch hard off his right foot. Holt went to the ground, then limped around for a couple of minutes. Thankfully, he was able to shake it off and remain in the game.

The Davis injury is just salt in the wound. Just one day prior, general manager Chris Young announced a potentially serious elbow injury to José Leclerc, which further impacts the depth in the bullpen.

While the Rangers are a young, rebuilding team, losing Davis for any length of time hurts the length of the lineup. It also takes away a legitimate right-handed bat to put behind Joey Gallo to add some much needed protection for the 2019 all star.

This is a developing story. InsideTheRangers.com will continue to update this story as we gather more information.

