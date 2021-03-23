Rangers Slugger Joey Gallo a 'Hero' With Kids

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo helped a Texas little league team get some precious baseball equipment with the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation and the Sports Matter Giving Truck.

Almost nothing in this world rivals a child getting the opportunity to meet their hero.

Just for a second, forget about the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember the reels of Major League Baseball players making a kid's day when he gives them his autograph, takes a selfie with them, or hands them a bat, ball, or personalized piece of equipment?

It has us reaching for the tissues and citing that infamous quote from Moneyball:

"How can you not be romantic about baseball?"

"When I was a kid, a Major League Baseball player was a hero to me," Gallo told InsideTheRangers.com after taking part in a virtual appearance on behalf of DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and its Sports Matter Giving Truck.

"For me, it obviously feels good that I can make these kids' day, and help provide them with the opportunity to see a major leaguer. It's just exciting for both sides."

In a time that's been hard for so many people, Gallo is one of several athletes that has partnered with the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and its Sports Matter Giving Truck, which is traveling around the country handing out baseball and softball equipment to 10,000 children in underserved communities. The truck made its first trip during the holidays last December, and the truck is making stops again in eight cities in March.

Gallo took part in the Giving Truck's stop on March 18 to surprise an El Paso little league team. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping him from appearing in person, Gallo was able to surprise the young baseball and softball players via Zoom from spring training in Surprise, Arizona.

As soon as Gallo appeared on the screen, the kids couldn't contain their excitement.

“The kids just went nuts," Gallo said. "They were just so excited. ... One kid was wearing my jersey. I was a little shocked by that, but it was really cool to see."

As a fan of DICK's Sporting Goods himself, when Gallo heard about what the foundation was doing with the Sports Matter Giving Truck, he was immediately drawn to it.

"That really sells you right there," Gallo explained. "At the end of the day, I'm a baseball player. I love the game. I want kids to enjoy the game like I was able to when I was younger.

"After this past year, getting them back on the field, letting them enjoy the game again, letting them have fun with their friends. For me, that that's what really mattered the most."

The baseball world is still trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. While fans will be returning to big league ballparks this year, kids won't be able to approach their heroes. The game is slowly returning to normal, but it's still not quite there yet.

It's an interesting time for the game of baseball. In an effort to grow the game, the league is experimenting with new rules in the minor leagues this year. For players, it's more difficult to impact the youth in the baseball world while they are separated due to the pandemic.

Not all players are cut from the same cloth. However, players like Gallo are willing to take on the responsibility to help grow the game. If just one kid gets to meet their hero, or receives a brand new bat or glove from them, that could change everything.

"Every time I interact with kids, I think about how I would look up to a Major Leaguer," Gallo said. "At the end of the day, I'm a diehard baseball person. I want baseball to be the biggest sport. I want people to enjoy baseball and softball just like I do.

"I love doing the foundations with kids. That's really important to me. I think that's where you start learning and growing a love for the game. Most of those kids will be fans for life after that."

