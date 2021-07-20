Rangers Manager Chris Woodward Opens Up On Navigating Difficult Circumstances

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward discusses the challenges of the 2021 season and how it's affected the way he manages his ballclub.

The 2021 season has not been easy for the Texas Rangers. It's not been easy for their fans.

It's not been easy for their manager either.

From the start, 2021 was admittedly a year dedicated to growth, development and, most importantly, evaluation of talent in the organization. Wins and losses were never going to define this season for the Rangers. They need to see who they have internally that can be part of a contending team and who isn't part of their future.

So, when manager Chris Woodward publicly chastised his team after a 14-0 beatdown on Monday, he brought on some criticism from fans on social media. When a team is struggling as bad as the Rangers have, the manager is the first place most people look. Truth be told, he didn't say anything that the media or fans themselves haven't said themselves.

"I've told these guys this is an important year for them," Woodward said on Monday night. "This is an important stretch for a lot of these guys. Their futures with our team are on the line. I hate to say that, but it's reality."

The only thing Woodward didn't do was name any names.

Woodward is in his third year as a manager, and is facing a new set of challenges. He is managing a very young team that lacks significant veteran leadership. Not only is the group inexperienced, they are playing for their future with the ballclub, and in the big leagues in general.

It's a different animal than 2019 and 2020.

"I think I'm learning something about myself every day," Woodward said. "I think these are critical for us as leaders, especially myself as a manager, to navigate the situation and know when to press hard."

There have been times this season where his team has done things right and not gotten results. Then there are times like this where the team presses too hard, tries to do too much, and forget the right way to do things.

So when Woodward went to the podium last night, it wasn't a mad man's rant. It was a calculated move to send a message.

"Last night, I wasn't happy. I had no problem showing that I need our players to understand there are things at stake here, not only for the entire organization, but for them personally," Woodward explained.

"I love these guys dearly. I've gotta push buttons a little differently than I did last year and the year before. We have a younger group. It's a different, high character group. But same time, maybe there's a little belief that needs to be instilled in these guys that they can go out and do this."

Woodward also admitted that he's looked at himself internally to figure out the best way to motivate his players, along with the staff and the organization as a whole. With such a young group, growing pains were expected. Some of those pains have been more bearable than others.

Right now, the Rangers are in as rough of a stretch as they've been in the entire history of the franchise. They've been shutout three games in a row, which is something that had never been done since the club moved to Texas in 1972. If they were to be shutout again on Tuesday night, it would tie the franchise's record that was set when they were the Washington Senators in 1964.

Woodward's message to his group is not anything too complicated for a young group to understand.

"We have to keep moving forward and then learn from days like yesterday," Woodward said. "How do we respond? I was hoping we respond from the day before. Obviously, we didn't show up great yesterday. But at the same time, we have another opportunity again today. Let's take advantage of that."

