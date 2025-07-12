Rangers Outfielder Adolis Garcia Deemed Realistic Trade Target for NL Contender
It has been a disappointing first half of the season for the Texas Rangers, who were hoping for a bounce back year.
With a record slightly below .500, that has not been the case so far for the Rangers.
While they are still very much in the mix for a playoff spot in the American League, they will have to make a decision on direction of the team soon.
More News: Four Rangers That Have Been Surprising Standouts Through First Half of 2025
Texas has been led by a talented starting rotation, but their lineup has left much to be desired.
The offense for the Rangers ranked 26th in OPS through 94 games, which is a testament to their pitching staff why they have so many wins this season.
With the team not meeting expectations, the decision to sell could become the logical choice. And if that ends up being the case, they will have some good veterans they can move.
More News: Rangers Must Address Clear Weakness Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia being a realistic trade target for the San Diego Padres.
“Adolis García makes quite a bit of sense. He's got 11 defensive runs saved in right field this year, and he would shift to left field if acquired by the Padres. He and Fernando Tatis Jr. would give San Diego two elite corner outfield defenders.”
While the decision on whether or not to buy or sell for Texas will be coming soon, the Padres seem like they'll be buyers at the deadline with them right in the mix in the National League.
As expected, the NL has been a gauntlet, and the Padres could use some help to solidify things. While their pitching staff has been great as expected, they need upgrades in their lineup, especially in the outfield.
More News: Rangers Injured Starter Looks Sharp in First Rehab Start of Recovery
Garcia would be a strong fit for them.
This campaign, he has slashed .234/.277/.398 with 12 home runs, 19 doubles and 54 RBI.
Even though the offensive production has dropped in the past two seasons, Garcia is still productive enough at the plate to help San Diego, and he plays very strong defense which could increase his value.
It wasn’t too long ago that the 32-year-old was an All-Star, so perhaps a change of scenery will help him get back to that level of play.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.