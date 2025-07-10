Inside The Rangers

Rangers Must Address Clear Weakness Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

If the Texas Rangers can address their weakness, their playoff odds will improve dramatically.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Texas Rangers fielder Leody Taveras (3) during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Texas Rangers fielder Leody Taveras (3) during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

When taking a look at the roster of the Texas Rangers, it is hard to comprehend that they are fighting to just get to the .500 mark this season.

With a 45-48 record entering play on July 10, they are 10 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West, a spot many predicted the Rangers would be coming into the year.

While only 3.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot in the AL, Texas has four teams between them: the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins.

More News: Rangers Do Something They Haven't Done All Season To Decimate Angels

There is work to do, but that is not an insurmountable mountain for the franchise to climb.

Alas, the current roster has not shown they have the ability to consistently perform enough to go on the kind of run necessary to overtake five teams.

That is what makes the MLB trade deadline so interesting for the Rangers.

All indications are that they will be buyers, seeking talent to help make a playoff push in the coming weeks.

More News: Fast-Rising Rangers Pitching Prospect Claims Franchise’s Top Award

If that is the route they choose, finding some offense is the No. 1 priority for the front office.

Alas, that is easier said than done, given the lack of openings in the lineup and on the roster in general. 

But, something needs to happen to change the team’s fortunes, as Texas is falling woefully short of their preseason expectations.

More News: Rangers Land Prospect To Improve Infield Pipeline in New MLB Mock Draft

“Though key players like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis García have found their swings over the last month, Texas has struggled to find consistency throughout the lineup. There aren’t many open positions for the Rangers to slot in a new bat, but with Joc Pederson still weeks away as he rehabs a right hand fracture, designated hitter could be the clearest spot,” wrote Kenndi Landry of MLB.com.

Pederson has been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this campaign.

Signed to a two-year, $37 million contract with a mutual option for 2027, he was expected to provide the lineup with a much-needed power boost.

More News: Texas Rangers' Offense Continues to Waste Elite Production from Pitching Staff

Instead, he has been one of the least productive hitters in baseball with a .131/.269/.238 slash line through 146 plate appearances, hitting only two home runs, five doubles and one triple before fracturing his hand.

That is a far cry from the production he provided with the Arizona Diamondbacks in a resurgent 2024 season.

Knowing their designated hitter’s spot is open provides plenty of avenues for the front office to explore because they aren’t looking to fill a specific need defensively as well.

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News