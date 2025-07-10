Rangers Must Address Clear Weakness Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
When taking a look at the roster of the Texas Rangers, it is hard to comprehend that they are fighting to just get to the .500 mark this season.
With a 45-48 record entering play on July 10, they are 10 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West, a spot many predicted the Rangers would be coming into the year.
While only 3.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot in the AL, Texas has four teams between them: the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins.
There is work to do, but that is not an insurmountable mountain for the franchise to climb.
Alas, the current roster has not shown they have the ability to consistently perform enough to go on the kind of run necessary to overtake five teams.
That is what makes the MLB trade deadline so interesting for the Rangers.
All indications are that they will be buyers, seeking talent to help make a playoff push in the coming weeks.
If that is the route they choose, finding some offense is the No. 1 priority for the front office.
Alas, that is easier said than done, given the lack of openings in the lineup and on the roster in general.
But, something needs to happen to change the team’s fortunes, as Texas is falling woefully short of their preseason expectations.
“Though key players like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis García have found their swings over the last month, Texas has struggled to find consistency throughout the lineup. There aren’t many open positions for the Rangers to slot in a new bat, but with Joc Pederson still weeks away as he rehabs a right hand fracture, designated hitter could be the clearest spot,” wrote Kenndi Landry of MLB.com.
Pederson has been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this campaign.
Signed to a two-year, $37 million contract with a mutual option for 2027, he was expected to provide the lineup with a much-needed power boost.
Instead, he has been one of the least productive hitters in baseball with a .131/.269/.238 slash line through 146 plate appearances, hitting only two home runs, five doubles and one triple before fracturing his hand.
That is a far cry from the production he provided with the Arizona Diamondbacks in a resurgent 2024 season.
Knowing their designated hitter’s spot is open provides plenty of avenues for the front office to explore because they aren’t looking to fill a specific need defensively as well.
