Rangers Rookie Adolis García Elected As Finalist For MLB All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers rookie sensation Adolis García has been elected as one of nine finalists for the three American League starting outfield spots in this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the league announced this morning.

García ranked fifth among AL outfielders in the "Phase 1" fan voting with 879,989 votes, just 11,533 votes behind Houston’s Michael Brantley in fourth place. The top three vote-getters were Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, and Minnesota's Byron Buxton, who is having a breakout year for the Twins.

The other four finalists with the sixth through ninth highest vote totals are Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez, Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins, Boston’s Alex Verdugo, and Toronto’s Randal Grichuk.

Entering play on Sunday, García is batting .275 with 20 home runs and 54 RBI in 67 games. He ranks among the AL leaders in homers (T3rd), RBI (T4th), and slugging (8th, .543) while leading all Major League rookies in all three categories. He is the first Rangers rookie ever with 20 homers before the All-Star break.

MLB's "Phase 2" of voting begins tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. CT, and features the three finalists at each position, along with the top nine outfielders in each league based on vote totals from Phase 1. Vote totals will be reset, meaning the totals from Phase 1 will not carry over.

Phase 2 voting, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 club sites, the MLB App and on Google Search (U.S. and Canada only) will give fans the opportunity to vote among the finalists during a four-day window that concludes at 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 1st. Later that night, the winners will be announced at 8:00 p.m. CT on a reveal show, which will be broadcasted on ESPN.

