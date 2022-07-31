Skip to main content

A Rangers-Angels Immaculate Inning Connection

Texas was the victim of an immaculate inning for the third time this season, but the Angels' three all-time immaculate innings have a Rangers connection

For the third time this season the Texas Rangers were a victim of an ‘immaculate inning,’ this time during Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Angels.

Oddly, the immaculate inning — authored by Angels starter Reid Detmers — was the third in Angels history. Plus, all three Angels immaculate innings have a Rangers connection.

An immaculate inning is when a pitcher retires the side in order, all by strikeout, on nine pitches.

Detmers notched his place in Angels history in the top of the second inning. He started by fanning Ezequiel Duran, who swung and missed at the first pitch, looked at the second strike then hit a foul tip, which was caught by catcher Max Stazzi.

Next, former Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun took the first strike, swung and missed at the second strike and then, oddly enough, hit a foul tip that Stazzi caught for the third strike.

Finally, Charlie Culberson swung and missed at the first pitch, fouled off the second and then swung and missed at the third pitch, which ended the inning.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers End Series With Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is greeted by team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Angels Rally Late to Top Rangers

Marcus Semien and Meibrys Viloria both homer for Texas.

By Inside The Rangers Staff5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Angels

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Saturday’s matchup between Texas and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
23 hours ago

The first Angels player to record an immaculate inning was Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, who pitched for nearly a decade for the Angles and played for the Rangers from 1989-93. Ryan did it on July 9, 1972, against Boston, as he struck out Carlton Fisk, Bob Burda and Juan Beníquez. Ryan also did it as a member of the New York Mets.

The second Angels player to do is Garrett Richards, who is now on the Rangers’ pitching staff. He did it on June 14, 2014, against the Houston Astros, as he struck out Jon Singleton, Matt Dominguez and Chris Carter.

The Houston Astros have the other two immaculate innings against the Rangers this season. Luis García and Phil Maton did it in the same game, on June 15. García did it in the second inning and Maton did it in the seventh inning, and both struck out the same three hitters — Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Durán and Brad Miller.

Sunday was the fourth time the Rangers have been the victim of an immaculate inning. The first time it happened was April 29, 1990, as Kansas City’s Jeff Montgomery struck out Pete Incaviglia, Geno Petralli and Thad Bosley.

Rangers pitching has never recorded an immaculate inning.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

A Rangers-Angels Immaculate Inning Connection

Texas was the victim of an immaculate inning for the third time this season, but the Angels' three all-time immaculate innings have a Rangers connection

For the third time this season the Texas Rangers were a victim of an ‘immaculate inning,’ this time during Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Angels.

Oddly, the immaculate inning — authored by Angels starter Reid Detmers — was the third in Angels history. Plus, all three Angels immaculate innings have a Rangers connection.

An immaculate inning is when a pitcher retires the side in order, all by strikeout, on nine pitches.

Detmers notched his place in Angels history in the top of the second inning. He started by fanning Ezequiel Duran, who swung and missed at the first pitch, looked at the second strike then hit a foul tip, which was caught by catcher Max Stazzi.

Next, former Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun took the first strike, swung and missed at the second strike and then, oddly enough, hit a foul tip that Stazzi caught for the third strike.

Finally, Charlie Culberson swung and missed at the first pitch, fouled off the second and then swung and missed at the third pitch, which ended the inning.

The first Angels player to record an immaculate inning was Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, who pitched for nearly a decade for the Angles and played for the Rangers from 1989-93. Ryan did it on July 9, 1972, against Boston, as he struck out Carlton Fisk, Bob Burda and Juan Beníquez. Ryan also did it as a member of the New York Mets.

The second Angels player to do is Garrett Richards, who is now on the Rangers’ pitching staff. He did it on June 14, 2014, against the Houston Astros, as he struck out Jon Singleton, Matt Dominguez and Chris Carter.

The Houston Astros have the other two immaculate innings against the Rangers this season. Luis García and Phil Maton did it in the same game, on June 15. García did it in the second inning and Maton did it in the seventh inning, and both struck out the same three hitters — Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Durán and Brad Miller.

Sunday was the fourth time the Rangers have been the victim of an immaculate inning. The first time it happened was April 29, 1990, as Kansas City’s Jeff Montgomery struck out Pete Incaviglia, Geno Petralli and Thad Bosley.

Rangers pitching has never recorded an immaculate inning.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers End Series With Angels

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is greeted by team mates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Angels Rally Late to Top Rangers

By Inside The Rangers Staff5 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek Series Win at Angels

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
manfred
News

Report: MLB Letter Argues To Retain Anti-Trust Exemption

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Adrian Beltre
News

Rangers History Today: Big Day For Three Texas Legends

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 3:59 PM EDT
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Many Hate Timing of MLB Draft

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Prospects

Watch: Rangers Prospect Hits Inside Park Home Run

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
Bubba Thompson
Prospects

Bubba Thompson: ‘Stealing is What I Want to Do’

By Matthew PostinsJul 30, 2022 7:00 AM EDT