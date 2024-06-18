No Surprise! Scuffling Texas Rangers Struggling To Attract All-Star Votes, Despite Plenty Of Candidates
Last year in Seattle the Texas Rangers dominated the All-Star Game’s starting lineup. This year they’re struggling to get one player to the second round of voting.
The initial results of American League All-Star team voting were released on Monday and second baseman Marcus Semien looks like he’s going to be locked in a battle to be the starter with Houston Astros star Jose Altuve.
Altuve has the lead at the moment with 620,724 votes, while Semien is second with 539,223 votes. He has a sizeable lead over third-place Michael Massey of the Kansas City Royals, with 341,510 votes.
Finishing in the top two is important. The top two at each position, along with the top six in the outfield, after first phase voting is completed at 11 a.m. central on June 27 advance to the second phase of voting on June 30. That’s when the starting lineup will be selected.
Votes from phase one do not carry over to phase two. In that scenario, Semien and Altuve would start from scratch.
Semien was one of five Rangers voted to start last year’s All-Star Game, along with catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung and outfielder Adolis García. At one point, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, the Rangers had six players on the field.
The rest of last year’s starters need to start campaigning. Seager is fourth, while Heim and Jung are fifth. García is ninth. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe is fifth at his position.
Josh Smith is in sixth place in voting at third base, while Evan Carter and Leody Taveras are 19th and 20th, respectively, in the outfield.
The All-Star Game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field. This will be the second All-Star Game the Rangers have hosted.