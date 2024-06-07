What's Wrong With Adolis García? Texas Rangers Slugger Has Been Slumping For More Than A Month
ARLINGTON — Where have you gone, Adolis García? Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
That's Texas Rangers Nation, and probably a manager, a few hitting coaches, and several high-ranking figures in the club's front office.
With apologies to Paul Simon's "Mrs. Robinson," the Rangers have been missing the heart of their lineup — both figuratively and physically.
The reigning ALCS MVP and postseason hero has nearly vanished in the middle of the lineup since the end of April.
Of course, he's certainly not the only culprit for the Rangers' anemic offense over the past month, but as the cleanup hitter, he has been extraordinarily powerless since his firehot start.
On April 25, García was batting .312 and slugging .613 with seven homers, seven doubles and 23 RBI.
In the 34 games since, he's batting .160 and slugging .321 with six homers, three doubles and 17 RBI. He has 44 strikeouts and nine walks over the past 34 games.
June hasn't been kind to García either. He has seven strikeouts, a walk, two singles, one homer, and three RBI in the first five games in June.
García has a history of being a streaky hitter. We all remember the tear he went on against the Houston Astros during the ALCS last fall. He has 10 hits in the seven-game series, half of which were homers. He drove in 15 RBI, batted .357, and slugged .893.
It was a run, perhaps, we'll never see again. The Rangers, however, will settle for much less.
Anything to help their offense start resembling the offense they enjoyed for much of the 2023 season. The offense that led the American League in nearly every batting category, including runs.
Entering their weekend series with the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field this weekend, the Rangers rank 10th in the Majors with 4.44 runs per game. The Giants are right behind them at 4.33, near the league's 4.32 average.
A resurgence from El Bombi would go a long way in solving what currently ails the Rangers offense, especially if Corey Seager needs to take a few days off with hamstring soreness.
