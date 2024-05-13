Texas Rangers Infielder Earns A.L. Player Of The Week Honors
ARLINGTON — Marcus Semien was named the American League Player of the Week after batting .419 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI, and eight runs scored during the seven-game stretch.
It's the second time the Texas Rangers second baseman has earned the honor and first since June 3-9, 2019. Semien is the first Rangers player to win it in 2024. Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia each won the award once in 2023.
The Nationals' Eddie Rosario earned the N.L. weekly honor.
Semien slashed .419/.441/.645/1.086 during the week, which included three consecutive games with three or more hits on Tuesday and Wednesday in Oakland. Semien was 10 of 15 in the three games, which included a doubleheader on Wednesday against the Athletics. It's the first time Semien has accomplished the feat in his 12-year career and the first Rangers player to do it since Shin-Soo Choo in September 2015.
Semien, 33, grew up in Oakland and also played six seasons for the Athletics.
"I was kidding with him that he likes that homecooking from back in his younger days there in Oakland," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's just a manager's dream. That's one position I don't even think about who I'm putting in at second base every night. He's got the ability to go out there every day, he stays healthy, takes care of himself."
Semien is batting .285 with seven homers, nine doubles, a triple, 29 RBI, and 32 runs.
He ranks among AL leaders in runs (2nd, 32), hits (T2nd, 51), total bases (5th, 83), times on base (T6th, 64), RBI (7th, 29), and extra-base hits (T9th, 17). Semien has played in 336 consecutive games for Texas, the second-longest active streak in the league to the Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (495) and the third-longest streak in Rangers history.
