Rangers, Angels Continue Three-Game Series

Texas faces the Los Angeles Angels for the second straight game as they close in on wrapping up a six-game, two-city road trip.

The Texas Rangers continue their next-to-last series of the season when they face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night at Angel Stadium.

The Rangers (66-90) are playing their final six games of the season — two in Los Angeles against the Angels this weekend and then head home to Globe Life Field for four with Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees next week.

The Rangers opened the series with the Angels by losing 4-1, as Texas managed just five hits.

While in Seattle, the Rangers lost two out of three games. Thursday's finale was a 10-9, 11-inning loss to the Mariners. Texas absorbed a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night, one night after winning, 5-0. Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has every Rangers RBI in the series, and his performance on Tuesday was among the best in Rangers history.

The Angels, like the Rangers, are finishing out the season before they start their managerial search this offseason.

Here is a preview of today game.

Texas Rangers (66-90) at Los Angeles Angels (71-86)

Oct. 1, 2022, Angel Stadium., 8:07 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-3, 5.40)

Vs.

LAA: LHP José Suarez (7-8, 4.06)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

The following players will not return this season:

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right hip surgery), placed on Sept. 27

P Brett Martin (15-day, left shoulder strain), placed on Sept. 27

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Angels — Bally Sports West

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Angels – KLAA 830 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

TBA

