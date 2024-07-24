Surprising Texas Rangers Star Who Could Be On Trade Market
The Texas Rangers don’t know if they’ll be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, which is next Tuesday.
General manager Chris Young said earlier this week that his hope is that the Rangers can reel off “four or five” wins in a row and make his decision a little easier.
While Texas is under .500, the Rangers are not that far out of the AL West race. Going into Wednesday’s game with the Chicago White Sox, they are only three games out of the lead.
So, which way will Texas go? The club may not know until the last minute.
If the Rangers decide to sell, ESPN writes, it will be more of a retool than a rebuild. Players that could be on the move include pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, David Robertson and Kirby Yates. Veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman could be on the block.
They all have something in common — they’re on expiring contracts, though Eovaldi’s has a vesting option for 2025 based on innings pitched the past two seasons.
The last name on ESPN’s list was a curious inclusion and one that might surprise Rangers fans — outfielder Adolis García.
He’s loved by Rangers fans after his performance in the postseason a year ago, which included earning American League Championship Series MVP honors. He had the best season of his career offensively and won his first Gold Glove in right field.
This season has been a rough one for him and he’s not the only Rangers hitter dealing with a slump at the plate. But his has become pronounced. He entered Tuesday’s game with a .205 batting average with 17 home runs and 46 RBI.
In July he was batting just .123 and was 1-for-23 in his past 24 at-bats, even though had reached base via hit or walk in 23 of his last 26 games.
It’s hard to believe but at one point this season he was batting .294. He’s still among the team leaders in extra-base hits, home runs, runs and RBI. He’s also been durable. He’s missed just one game. He started the season red-hot, slashing .292/.347/.585/.932 with eight home runs and 25 RBI in March and April.
Two things might interest teams in García, if the Rangers chose to move him. First, despite his average, he can still slug. Second, he is under a team-friendly deal through 2025, a two-year, $14 million deal he signed in the offseason. Plus, he can’t be a free agent until 2027. A new team would have some control over his future.
The questions is, with how much Garcia has struggled in 2024, would the Rangers receive much in return?
Once the Rangers choose, things could happen fast. They might have to be bowled over to move García, but it’s possible.