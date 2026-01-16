Rangers Finalize 20-Player International Signing Class Headlined by Elian Rosario

The Texas Rangers signed 20 international prospects on Wednesday as the signing period opened, landing a top-10 talent for the fourth time in five years. Dominican outfielder Elian Rosario leads the group after reportedly inking a deal worth $2.5 million.

The Rangers distributed their $6.679 million bonus pool across the 20-player class. Rosario ranked as the 10th overall prospect in the 2026 international class and immediately becomes one of the organization's most intriguing young talents. The 17-year-old already carries a mature 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame that evaluators believe will continue filling out.

Dominican Republic - Elian Rosario, Ariel Abreu, Santiago Ramirez, Luis Jaques, Frandel Pineda, Carlos Done, Cristian Seminiel, Cesar Mateo, Victor Gonzalez

- Elian Rosario, Ariel Abreu, Santiago Ramirez, Luis Jaques, Frandel Pineda, Carlos Done, Cristian Seminiel, Cesar Mateo, Victor Gonzalez Venezuela - Jesus Chavez, Jesus Flores, Victor Rodriguez, Jose Cordova, Ronaiker Narvaez, Frainker Benitez, David Diaz, Luis Cedeno, Santiago Rivas

- Jesus Chavez, Jesus Flores, Victor Rodriguez, Jose Cordova, Ronaiker Narvaez, Frainker Benitez, David Diaz, Luis Cedeno, Santiago Rivas Panama - Harley Fernandez

- Harley Fernandez Mexico - Francisco Coronado

Rosario's power stands out as his defining tool. He consistently generates triple-digit exit velocities and shows the ability to drive balls to all fields. Despite the swing-and-miss concerns that come with raw power, scouts praise his strike zone discipline and willingness to take walks rather than chasing pitches.

He played shortstop in his youth before transitioning to the outfield, where his plus arm strength and surprisingly quick feet for his size have evaluators projecting a potential move to third base. His bat will dictate his path through the system, as scouts see him as a middle-of-the-order force capable of impacting games with power production.

Texas also secured right-hander Frandel Pineda, ranked 47th internationally and the third-best pitcher available in this cycle. The nephew of former major leaguer Michael Pineda received a $350,000 bonus and brings a 92-94 mph fastball that's touched 95. His loose, whippy arm action suggests more velocity could come as he fills out his 6-foot-2 frame, and he already shows feel for a slider and changeup.

Rangers Add Venezuelan Talent and Versatile Prospects

Venezuelan outfielder Jesus Chavez signed for $600,000 after his standout performance at the 2024 U-15 World Cup, where he hit .389. He trained under Cesar Suarez, who previously developed Jackson Chourio and Ethan Salas. His smooth right-handed stroke and physicality project him as a corner outfielder whose bat could move quickly through the international talent pipeline.

Catcher Santiago Ramirez signed for $300,000 and offers an offense-first profile from Venezuela. He combines strong bat-to-ball skills with power potential similar to Alejandro Kirk and Moisés Ballesteros. His accurate throwing arm gives him defensive value behind the plate.

Switch-hitting outfielder Carlos Done received $200,000 despite training mostly as a shortstop before converting to center field. His loose, fluid stroke from both sides and gap power caught evaluators' attention. Outfielder Ariel Abreu brings a 6-foot-3 frame with patient plate discipline that appeals to the organization's developmental approach.

Victor Rodriguez profiles as a grinder with quality at-bats and defensive instincts in center field. Venezuelan catcher Frainker Benitez draws praise for his baseball IQ and elite contact skills. The Rangers filled out the rest of the class with arms and position players who could eventually join Sebastian Walcott in the organization's top prospect ranks.

Rosario won't be eligible for full-season ball until 2027, meaning he'll start in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League. International scouting director Hamilton Wise has consistently identified talent that develops into major league contributors. This 20-player class represents another investment in young players who could factor into Texas' championship window down the line.

