Rangers Plan For Weekend Rotation

The Texas Rangers left their starting pitching spots open for the weekend as they had two off days to work with

The Texas Rangers will turn to a bullpen game on Saturday and to Glenn Otto on Sunday as they try to solidify their rotation for the rest of this weekend’s series with Washington.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Rangers manager Chris Woodward will determine who the “starter” will be after Friday’s game with the Nationals. It’s not clear if Woodward will announce it during his post-game press conference on Friday night or wait until Saturday morning to make a final decision.

The Rangers opted not to let Taylor Hearn take his turn in the rotation, the result of an odd week in which the Rangers got two off days — Monday and Thursday. The Rangers elected to keep Dane Dunning on time for his Friday start.

Hearn is likely to be available out of the bullpen on Saturday, in a game in which the Rangers will wear throwback uniforms from 1972.

The Rangers listed Otto as its probable starter for Sunday’s finale with the Nationals. The Rangers did not activate Otto on Friday, and likely won’t activate him until it’s necessary on Sunday to keep an extra arm in the bullpen.

The Rangers sent Otto to Round Rock for a rehab assignment earlier this week after he missed two turns in the rotation when he was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He was placed on the list June 10 and has missed 13 games.

In his one game with Round Rock, Otto threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up six hits, four runs (three earned), one home run and two walks. He also struck out three.

Before moving to the injured list, Otto went 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA for the Rangers in eight starts. He threw 40 1/3 innings and struck out 33 with a 1.36 WHIP. Otto joined the Rangers in April.

