Rangers' Mitch Garver to Injured List, Sam Huff Returns
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is heading to the 10-day Injured List with a right forearm flexor strain. Catching prospect Sam Huff has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take his place on the roster.
Garver began feeling discomfort during the series in Philadelphia. Per Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, medication and rest will be the initial treatment. If things go well, the Rangers plan for Garver to start hitting in about a week.
Huff, the club's No. 11 prospect on MLB.com, will be returning to the big league club after a short stint from April 28 through May 1. His only game action came on April 30 against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI in a start at catcher. Dane Dunning, that night's starting pitcher, praised Huff's performance behind the plate in what turned out to be the longest outing for a Rangers starting pitcher this season.
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Sam Huff (55) celebrate the win over the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
The 24-year-old slugger has spent the rest of the year with Round Rock, slashing .260/.349/.575/.925 with a team-high seven home runs and 15 RBI in 19 games. Since he was optioned, Huff has gone 5-for-15 with four home runs and eight RBI in four games for the Express, including two home runs on Wednesday at Reno.
Huff was not at Globe Life Field by first pitch for Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.
Also...
- RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain) was sent to Round Rock on rehab assignment
- RHP Jon Gray could potentially make his next start after reaggravating his left knee in Monday's start against the New York Yankees. Manager Chris Woodward said Gray came in on Tuesday feeling much better than anticipated. Gray will wear a knee brace for at least his next few starts.