Rangers Partner with Black Sports Professionals Group

The Texas Rangers are winning on the field and off; announcing a partnership with the National Society of Black Sports Professionals North Texas (BSPNTX). The goal? Connect, empower and advance black sports professionals in the sports industry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Rangers franchise is the third organization to become a BSPNTX partner, joining Reveal Suits and the Dallas Mavericks. During the 2021-22 academic year, BSPNTX awarded $10,500 in scholarships to eight undergraduate and graduate students with two recipients receiving custom outfits tailored by Reveal Suits.



"The Texas Rangers Baseball Club is honored to join Black Sports Professionals North Texas and support the incredible work being done to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in professional sports front offices," Texas Rangers Senior Vice President Karin Morris said in the press release. "We look forward to engaging with the Executive Board and its members in this important work."

The Rangers will support the scholarships initiative and involve the Charley Pride Fellowship Program and just keep livin Foundation founded by Camila and Matthew McConaughey.

By amplifying career advancement and networking opportunities for Black sports professionals during their development, BSPNTX is hoping to make the Dallas-Fort Worth area the best place to work, live and play. BSPNTX looks to continue to partner with more North Texas sports organizations to help build diversity in the management level.

The partnership comes as the Rangers have surged to .500 after Tuesday’s win over Tampa Bay. Around the division, the Rangers have the fourth-best odds (+10,000) to win the AL West. The Rangers had their first winning month in nearly three years and are on a Globe Life Field-high six-game home winning streak.