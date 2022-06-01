Skip to main content

Rangers Partner with Black Sports Professionals Group

The organization hopes to connect, empower and advance black sports professionals in the sports industry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Texas Rangers are winning on the field and off; announcing a partnership with the National Society of Black Sports Professionals North Texas (BSPNTX). The goal? Connect, empower and advance black sports professionals in the sports industry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

The Rangers franchise is the third organization to become a BSPNTX partner, joining Reveal Suits and the Dallas Mavericks. During the 2021-22 academic year, BSPNTX awarded $10,500 in scholarships to eight undergraduate and graduate students with two recipients receiving custom outfits tailored by Reveal Suits.

"The Texas Rangers Baseball Club is honored to join Black Sports Professionals North Texas and support the incredible work being done to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in professional sports front offices," Texas Rangers Senior Vice President Karin Morris said in the press release. "We look forward to engaging with the Executive Board and its members in this important work."

The Rangers will support the scholarships initiative and involve the Charley Pride Fellowship Program and just keep livin Foundation founded by Camila and Matthew McConaughey. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Focus on Getting Over. 500 vs. Rays

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday's matchup between Texas and Tampa Bay at Globe Life Park

By Matthew Postins7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Ruben Sierra
Play

Rangers History Today: Ruben Sierra Comes to 'The Show'

The Texas Rangers had no choice but to call up their prized outfield prospect on this day in 1986

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
Play

Would Texas Trade These Three Rangers?

Texas is .500 going into June, but that doesn't mean other teams won't be eyeing Rangers talent

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago

By amplifying career advancement and networking opportunities for Black sports professionals during their development, BSPNTX is hoping to make the Dallas-Fort Worth area the best place to work, live and play. BSPNTX looks to continue to partner with more North Texas sports organizations to help build diversity in the management level. 

The partnership comes as the Rangers have surged to .500 after Tuesday’s win over Tampa Bay. Around the division, the Rangers have the fourth-best odds (+10,000) to win the AL West. The Rangers had their first winning month in nearly three years and are on a Globe Life Field-high six-game home winning streak.

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Focus on Getting Over. 500 vs. Rays

By Matthew Postins7 minutes ago
Ruben Sierra
News

Rangers History Today: Ruben Sierra Comes to 'The Show'

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
News

Would Texas Trade These Three Rangers?

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Rangers - Martin Perez
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 3, Rays 0

By Inside The Rangers Staff16 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Surge to .500 With Victory Over Tampa Bay

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Martin Perez
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Get Back to .500 By Beating Rays

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Josh Hamilton
News

Rangers History Today: Josh Hamilton's Double Player of The Month

By Matthew PostinsMay 31, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez is Underpaid

By Matthew PostinsMay 31, 2022