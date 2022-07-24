Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Seek to Avoid Sweep vs. Athletics

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum

The Texas Rangers continue their season-long 11-day, 11-game road trip with the last game of a three-games series against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon. The Rangers lost the first game, 5-4, and lost the second game, 3-1, on Saturday night. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (42-51) at Oakland Athletics (35-62)

Sunday, July 24, 2022

3:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (7-2, 2.68)

Vs.

OAK: RHP Paul Blackburn (6-5, 3.62)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: A's Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. C Jonah Heim

5. RF Adolis García

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. LF Kole Calhoun

8. DH Ezequiel Duran

7. 3B Josh Smith

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. 2B Nick Allen

2. CF Ramón Laureano

3. DH Sean Murphy

4. LF Chad Pinder

5. SS Elvis Andrus

6. RF Stephen Piscotty

7. 1B Dermis Garcia

8. C Stephen Vogt

9. 3B Sheldon Neuse

-

-

Transactions

July 24

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right ankle impingement), retroactive to July 11, eligible to return July 26.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return July 28.

IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return July 28.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

