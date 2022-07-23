Skip to main content

Did Blue Jays Overtake Rangers Single-Game Run Record?

Toronto put together a huge offensive night in Boston, but was it big enough for the Blue Jays to overtake the Rangers' modern-day record?

The Toronto Blue had an incredible game against the Boston Red Sox, but it wasn’t incredible enough to equal the Texas Rangers’ 30-run effort in 2007.

The Blue Jays beat the Red Sox, 28-5, at Fenway Park on Friday night. The Blue Jays came within two runs of equaling the Rangers’ record for most runs in a nine-inning game in the modern era (since 1900).

That record, set on Aug. 22, 2007, saw the Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles, 30-0. At the time, the Rangers became the first team in 110 years to score at least 30 runs in a game. It had not happened since June 29, 1897, when Chicago beat Louisville, 36-7.

Per StatsCentre, the Red Sox (June 8, 1950), the Chicago White Sox (April 23, 1955) and the Atlanta Braves (Sept. 9, 2020) have each scored 29 runs in a game since 1900. The Blue Jays join the St. Louis Cardinals (July 6, 1929) at 28 runs.

The Rangers set a number of milestones in that game against Baltimore:

· The 27-run margin of victory was the most in MLB since 1900.

· The Rangers set a club record with 29 hits and were two short of the MLB record.

· The Rangers tied AL records for plate appearances (65) and at-bats (57).

· The Rangers set a club record with 49 total bases and hits in an inning (10).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series with Athletics

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago
159CDA16-FEFF-45F7-8BC7-C98D03E614A4
Play

Chris Woodward: Rangers Prospect Kumar Rocker 'No. 1 Pick' in Draft

The Texas Rangers took the former Vanderbilt star No. 3 overall, but the Rangers manager believes he's closest to the Majors.

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Call to Arms: Rangers Pinning Future on Pitching

A brighter Rangers' future, a catastrophic Cowboys' callback, an ominous Mavs' forecast and a skeptical eyebrow raised at an "American hero", all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
8 hours ago

· The Rangers became the fifth team in MLB history, and first since 1943, to have multiple innings of nine or more runs in a single game.

· The Rangers set an MLB record for RBI in a game (30).

Among personal milestones:

· David Murphy and Jarrod Saltalamacchia matched a team record with five runs each. Saltalamacchia’s 7 RBI was a Rangers rookie record for a single game.

· Ramon Vasquez also had 7 RBI. The last time two teammates had seven or more RBI in a game had been Aug. 19, 1962, when Mickey Mantle and Elston Howard did it for the New York Yankees.

· Four players — Murphy, Saltalamacchia, Marlon Byrd, and Travis Metcalf — had at least four RBI, the first time four players from the same team had done that since May 17, 1979.

· Byrd and Metcalf each had a grand slam.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Did Blue Jays Overtake Rangers Single-Game Run Record?

Toronto put together a huge offensive night in Boston, but was it big enough for the Blue Jays to overtake the Rangers' modern-day record?

The Toronto Blue had an incredible game against the Boston Red Sox, but it wasn’t incredible enough to equal the Texas Rangers’ 30-run effort in 2007.

The Blue Jays beat the Red Sox, 28-5, at Fenway Park on Friday night. The Blue Jays came within two runs of equaling the Rangers’ record for most runs in a nine-inning game in the modern era (since 1900).

That record, set on Aug. 22, 2007, saw the Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles, 30-0. At the time, the Rangers became the first team in 110 years to score at least 30 runs in a game. It had not happened since June 29, 1897, when Chicago beat Louisville, 36-7.

Per StatsCentre, the Red Sox (June 8, 1950), the Chicago White Sox (April 23, 1955) and the Atlanta Braves (Sept. 9, 2020) have each scored 29 runs in a game since 1900. The Blue Jays join the St. Louis Cardinals (July 6, 1929) at 28 runs.

The Rangers set a number of milestones in that game against Baltimore:

· The 27-run margin of victory was the most in MLB since 1900.

· The Rangers set a club record with 29 hits and were two short of the MLB record.

· The Rangers tied AL records for plate appearances (65) and at-bats (57).

· The Rangers set a club record with 49 total bases and hits in an inning (10).

· The Rangers became the fifth team in MLB history, and first since 1943, to have multiple innings of nine or more runs in a single game.

· The Rangers set an MLB record for RBI in a game (30).

Among personal milestones:

· David Murphy and Jarrod Saltalamacchia matched a team record with five runs each. Saltalamacchia’s 7 RBI was a Rangers rookie record for a single game.

· Ramon Vasquez also had 7 RBI. The last time two teammates had seven or more RBI in a game had been Aug. 19, 1962, when Mickey Mantle and Elston Howard did it for the New York Yankees.

· Four players — Murphy, Saltalamacchia, Marlon Byrd, and Travis Metcalf — had at least four RBI, the first time four players from the same team had done that since May 17, 1979.

· Byrd and Metcalf each had a grand slam.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jun 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) is tagged out at second base by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Series with Athletics

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
159CDA16-FEFF-45F7-8BC7-C98D03E614A4
News

Chris Woodward: Rangers Prospect Kumar Rocker 'No. 1 Pick' in Draft

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Call to Arms: Rangers Pinning Future on Pitching

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
Spencer Howard
News

Rangers Player to Watch Before Trade Deadline?

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
Bubba Thompson
Prospects

First-Half Rangers Farm System Stars

By Inside The Rangers Staff10 hours ago
82B26F65-00AF-410B-AAF1-C203A1A75888
News

Bo Jackson Revealed as Uvalde Victims Funerals Donor

By Matthew PostinsJul 21, 2022 10:55 PM EDT
Orchard Lake St. Mary's pitcher Brock Porter throws against Forest Hills Northern Friday, June 17, 2022, during the MHSAA D1 semifinal at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Orchard Lake St. Mary's won 9-0. Porter threw a no-hitter. Dsc 9200 Syndication Lansing State Journal
News

Rangers Agree To Deal With Fourth-Round Pick: Report

By Matthew PostinsJul 21, 2022 7:47 PM EDT
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Sign First 2022 Draft Pick: Report

By Matthew PostinsJul 21, 2022 7:36 PM EDT