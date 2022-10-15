Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

Joe Barlow started the season as the closer for the Texas Rangers, but a blister derailed his second half.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Joe Barlow

Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Barlow began the season on the Rangers Opening Day roster. He went on the injured list on July 13 with a blister on his right index finger. He went to Triple-A Round Rock on July 31 on a rehab assignment. His rehab assignment moved to Double-A Frisco on Aug. 3 and he eventually returned to the Rangers on Aug. 17. On Aug. 19, he returned to the injured list with the same injury. He went back to the minors on a rehab assignment on Sept. 17 and rejoined the Rangers on Sept 23.

Season Summary: Barlow started the season as the Rangers closer, building on the role he carved out toward the end of the 2021 season, during which he had 11 saves in 12 changes. Barlow was nearly as efficient, claiming 13 saves in 17 changes. But the right index finger blister basically derailed his season. He spent the second half of the campaign trying to get healthy but couldn’t consistently remain in the Majors. Meanwhile, other players took their turn in his role.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) enters the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Texas Rangers Manager Candidate: Bruce Bochy

Bruce Bochy is the latest person to reportedly talk with the Texas Rangers about their managerial opening.

By Matthew Postins
Luisangel Acuna
Play

Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game Three Results

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins

Contract Status: Barlow remains under team control in 2023. He cannot be a free agent until after the 2028 season.

What’s next: Barlow will be in competition for the closer’s role in spring training, with the competition including two pitchers that started 2022 on the injured list but returned to record saves — Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc. For Barlow to retain the job, he’ll have to overcome those two players and resolves his blister issues.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

Joe Barlow started the season as the closer for the Texas Rangers, but a blister derailed his second half.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Joe Barlow

Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Barlow began the season on the Rangers Opening Day roster. He went on the injured list on July 13 with a blister on his right index finger. He went to Triple-A Round Rock on July 31 on a rehab assignment. His rehab assignment moved to Double-A Frisco on Aug. 3 and he eventually returned to the Rangers on Aug. 17. On Aug. 19, he returned to the injured list with the same injury. He went back to the minors on a rehab assignment on Sept. 17 and rejoined the Rangers on Sept 23.

Season Summary: Barlow started the season as the Rangers closer, building on the role he carved out toward the end of the 2021 season, during which he had 11 saves in 12 changes. Barlow was nearly as efficient, claiming 13 saves in 17 changes. But the right index finger blister basically derailed his season. He spent the second half of the campaign trying to get healthy but couldn’t consistently remain in the Majors. Meanwhile, other players took their turn in his role.

Contract Status: Barlow remains under team control in 2023. He cannot be a free agent until after the 2028 season.

What’s next: Barlow will be in competition for the closer’s role in spring training, with the competition including two pitchers that started 2022 on the injured list but returned to record saves — Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc. For Barlow to retain the job, he’ll have to overcome those two players and resolves his blister issues.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 29, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (15) enters the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texas Rangers Manager Candidate: Bruce Bochy

By Matthew Postins
Luisangel Acuna
News

Rangers Prospect Triples in AFL Action

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game Three Results

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers, World Series-Winning Manager Meet

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Yu Darvish
News

Rangers in Playoffs? MLB Postseason Features Familiar Faces

By Richie Whitt
Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 60th home run of the season with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Yankees' Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options

By Mike Fisher
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospects Wraps: Avery Weems

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Corey Seager

By Matthew Postins