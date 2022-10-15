Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Joe Barlow

Joe Barlow started the season as the closer for the Texas Rangers, but a blister derailed his second half.

P Joe Barlow

Statistics for 2022: Barlow went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. He threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Barlow began the season on the Rangers Opening Day roster. He went on the injured list on July 13 with a blister on his right index finger. He went to Triple-A Round Rock on July 31 on a rehab assignment. His rehab assignment moved to Double-A Frisco on Aug. 3 and he eventually returned to the Rangers on Aug. 17. On Aug. 19, he returned to the injured list with the same injury. He went back to the minors on a rehab assignment on Sept. 17 and rejoined the Rangers on Sept 23.

Season Summary: Barlow started the season as the Rangers closer, building on the role he carved out toward the end of the 2021 season, during which he had 11 saves in 12 changes. Barlow was nearly as efficient, claiming 13 saves in 17 changes. But the right index finger blister basically derailed his season. He spent the second half of the campaign trying to get healthy but couldn’t consistently remain in the Majors. Meanwhile, other players took their turn in his role.

Contract Status: Barlow remains under team control in 2023. He cannot be a free agent until after the 2028 season.

What’s next: Barlow will be in competition for the closer’s role in spring training, with the competition including two pitchers that started 2022 on the injured list but returned to record saves — Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc. For Barlow to retain the job, he’ll have to overcome those two players and resolves his blister issues.

